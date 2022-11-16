Where did Mandy Rose first meet her current fiance?

Mandy Rose made a huge announcement in September this year that she was engaged to former WWE talent Tino Sabbatelli. Their relationship was made public in 2018, but they knew each other way before this.

Rose is one of the biggest stars in NXT today, but she went through a long process to get to her current spot as champion. She was previously part of the main roster, paired with Saraya (fka Paige) and Sonya Deville as part of Absolution. This later became a duo with Deville, known as Fire and Desire.

However, her wrestling career started in the sixth season of the reality competition series Tough Enough in 2015. Alongside Mandy Rose, stars like Chelsea Green, Sonya, and Velveteen Dream were also participants. As it turns out, this is also where Rose met her current fiance.

In an interview, Sabbatelli revealed they met when he was still part of WWE and while filming Tough Enough. He shared that he found the current NXT Women's Champion beautiful, but they only remained friends until Mandy was single again.

“It was when she was doing the show 'Tough Enough,'" said Sabbatelli. "The first time I met Mandy, they were filming Tough Enough and they built a warehouse next to the PC. I saw them walking around and I’m like that girl is beautiful. I watched her go through the show and she got signed. Her personality and down-to-earth persona just drew me to her. She was such a genuine person, and at the time she was engaged and we were just friends. But they broke up and we just escalated from there.”

Tino Sabbatelli joined the promotion in 2014, where he began training at the Performance Center and made his debut the following year.

He was released from the contract in April 2020 but returned to the promotion in October of the same year. Unfortunately, he was released once again in June 2021.

Tino Sabbatelli opens up about Mandy Rose's personality outside of WWE

The NXT star is currently portraying a heelish character in the promotion. However, her fiance revealed that she is entirely the opposite in real life.

In an interview, Sabbatelli revealed nothing but good things about Mandy's persona outside of her wrestling character.

"Oh, she is amazing, man! She is one of the most humble, down-to-earth, caring, good-soul women," stated Tino Sabbatelli. "You know she is just an amazing person. She does a great job of playing her character, I would say, but that's not Mandy Rose. That's not who she is as a person. I'm extremely grateful and blessed; you know, she makes me better in every single way. There are not enough good words I can say about her, but she is amazing."

Although Mandy Rose didn't win the sixth season of Tough Enough, she met a special person in her life.

