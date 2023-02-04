Where is NXT Vengeance Day tonight? (Feb 4, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets and more 

Tonight, WWE’s developmental brand will kick off its Premium Live Event plans for 2023 with NXT Vengeance Day. The match card is loaded with title matches and multiple big names, including the likes of Grayson Waller, Roxanne Perez, and Wes Lee.

NXT Vengeance Day will emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, February 4. Watch out for some thrilling action as it will mark NXT’s first grand event in North Carolina. The Land of the Sky is rich in wrestling history, having hosted several RAW and SmackDown shows.

NXT Vengeance Day will air on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network in international markets. It will commence at 8 P.M. ET / 5 P.M. PT / 7 PM. CT with the pre-show starting an hour earlier. Indian fans can catch the live action on Sunday at 6:30 AM IST on Sony Sports channels. The extravaganza will also stream on the Sony Liv app.

The developmental brand’s first Premium Live Event of the year will also be its first major event to be live-streamed on Foxtel’s channel BINGE in Australia. Aussie fans need to tune in at 11 AM AEST on Sunday. Apart from that, it will be the first NXT live-streaming event to be held outside of Florida since NXT TakeOver: Portland in 2020.

Where to buy tickets for NXT Vengeance Day 2023?

WWE fans interested in witnessing NXT Vengeance Day in-person can book their tickets via Ticketmaster. Prices range from $23 to $500 and above. According to WrestleTix, the show only had 879 seats left as of February 1. It is expected to be sold out by Saturday, so hurry up if you wish to join the action.

Spectrum Center generally boasts a seating capacity of over 20,000. The upcoming event only has 6000+ seats, though. It is home to the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, so some players may also blend in with the crowd to promote their sport.

NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Match Card

A total of six matches are planned for Saturday. In contrast to the main roster’s grand events, the upcoming Premium Live Event features multi-superstar for championship matches.

Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne - Triple threat match for the NXT Women's Championship

Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) - Two-out-of-three falls Match

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c) vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen) - Tag team match for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship

The New Day (c) vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Chase University - Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak -Singles match for the NXT North American Championship

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage match for the NXT Championship

