Where are tonight's WWE Holiday Tour 2023 Live Events happening? (December 28, 2023): Location, match cards, and more

Fans may not have seen WWE live on television during the holidays, but the Stamford-based promotion's roster has remained busy. The company's Holiday Tour began on December 10 and resumed on the 26th after a brief break. However, they're not done yet.

On December 28, 2023, the WWE Holiday Tour house shows for the RAW and SmackDown rosters will take place in two different locations. The red brand's stars will perform at Place Bell in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. On the other hand, the talents from the Friday night program will perform at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The Quebec show will feature Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat match. Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest will battle in a Street Fight match. Other stars advertised for the event are Sami Zayn, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Ricochet, and more.

The Houston event will feature Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in a Last Man Standing match. Meanwhile, LA Knight and Jimmy Uso will lock horns in a street fight. IYO SKY will defend the Women's Championship against Shotzi. LWO vs. The Street Profits and Butch vs. Austin Theory will also take place on the show.

Prominent stars like Grayson Waller, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and many more are also expected to compete in Texas.

The company will continue its Holiday Tour until December 30. They will stop in Toronto, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles in the coming days. Live programming will resume on January 1, 2024, with WWE RAW: Day 1.

What happened on the previous WWE Holiday Tour 2023 shows?

Left to right: Green, Aoki, Punk, and Dominik

The Stamford-based company has continued delivering exciting and impressive lineups on its shows despite the Holiday Tour not being televised.

The December 26 event at Madison Square Garden saw Sami Zayn return and pair with Jey Uso. The former Bloodline duo failed to defeat Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. CM Punk made a triumphant WWE in-ring return against Dominik Mysterio.

On the December 26 show in Baltimore, AJ Styles and Randy Orton bested Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in a tag team bout, and LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso in a street fight.

The December 27 show in Detroit saw The O.C. defeat Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly. The Street Profits defeated the LWO. On the same night in Boston, Rhea Ripley retained the Women's World Championship against Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile. Steve Aoki made a surprise appearance by smashing a cake on Ludwig Kaiser's face.

What records did the latest WWE Holiday Tour 2023 shows break?

Not only was the MSG show sold out, but it was reportedly the highest-grossing domestic non-televised event for the company. On that same night, the show in Baltimore was the city's highest-grossing non-televised event of its kind.

It would be interesting to see what other surprises the company will have in store for its upcoming events.