Where is WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland? (June 15, 2024): location, time, match card, and more

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 will take place once again in the United Kingdom. As expected for every international premium live event, some of the host country's very own stars will be in attendance and compete in some important matches.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 will occur at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. The arena has a maximum capacity of up to 14,000 and was also the location of the recently concluded Friday Night SmackDown episode.

The June 14, 2024, episode of SmackDown and the second edition of Clash at the Castle are special, as it's the company's first weekly show and PLE in the country.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024: Venue and Timing

City: Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Venue: OVO Hydro

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:00 p.m. Central Time, and 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States. To check for other time zones and countries, click here.

Where to get tickets for tonight's Clash at the Castle event?

Fans who want to watch Clash at the Castle live tonight can buy tickets through TicketMaster UK. £442.70 to £1,602.70 each. On the other hand, two tickets range from £607.70 each to £1,602.70 each.

What to expect from the upcoming premium live event in Glasgow?

As of this writing, five matches are scheduled for the 2024 WWE Clash at the Castle. All matches are for the championship, two titles from the women's division and three titles from the men's division will be on the line tonight. Three of these matches also feature Scottish stars.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have been on a roll lately. At the upcoming event, they will defend their gold against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark and Scottish stars Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

WWE Women's Champion Bayley has been the main target of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the past few weeks on SmackDown. Tonight, Piper will have a chance to win the Women's Title for the first time in her career in front of her home country.

Sami Zayn and Chad Gable have been involved in a heated feud for the Intercontinental Championship since the latter turned heel. Although they have faced each other in the past, the champion has never faced the more sinister version of the Alpha Academy member.

The company's two World Championships will also be on the line tonight. Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will meet inside the squared circle again in an I Quit match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

On the other hand, Drew McIntyre will have another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship in front of his home country after Damian Priest ruined his moment at WrestleMania 40.