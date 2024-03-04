Where is WWE RAW episode 1606? (March 4, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW episode will feature two major single matches between top stars and a possible response from Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to The Rock's challenge from Friday Night SmackDown last week.

The March 4, 2024, episode of RAW will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. It has a maximum capacity of up to 19,000 and is the home of the NBA's San Antonio Spurs.

Several shows, including RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, Superstars, NXT, and ECW, among others, have taken place in this arena. It was also the location for the 2007 Royal Rumble, 2009 TLC, 2011 Vengeance, and 2018 Hell in a Cell Premium Live Events.

The last time WWE was in the arena was on the October 20, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: San Antonio, Texas

Venue/Arena: Frost Bank Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $40 to $422. Two tickets range from $36 to $517.

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode?

As of this writing, only two matches have been announced for the upcoming episode.

One of the matches planned for tonight is Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso. The former has been in a role on WWE RAW, and his dominance has intensified following his victory in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

The Scottish Warrior will look to add the former Bloodline member to his list of victims. Jey, on the other hand, may have to think about more than just Drew after Jimmy Uso's latest attack.

Another match set for tonight is Nia Jax vs. Becky Lynch. The Man will lock horns with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40, but she will first have to deal with Nia Jax this week on RAW.

Last week, Becky came face-to-face with Mami, but the segment was cut short following an attack on her by Nia. Later in the show, Lynch attacked Jax during her match against Liv Morgan. Tonight on RAW, both women will look to settle matters inside the square circle.

After Cody Rhodes issued a one-on-one match against The Rock, the latter responded with a counteroffer on SmackDown with a tag team match between Cody and Seth Rollins vs. The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Tonight on WWE RAW, it's possible The American Nightmare will finally respond.

