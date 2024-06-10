Where is WWE RAW episode tonight? (June 10, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

WWE RAW tonight will mark the final episode of the red show before the long-awaited Clash at the Castle event in Scotland on Saturday. Hence, the Stamford-based promotion is expected to deliver an intriguing program.

The June 10, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will take place at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. It has a maximum capacity of up to 9,341 and serves as the home of the ECHL ice hockey team, the Toledo Walleye.

Several editions of RAW, NXT, SmackDown, Superstars, 205 Live, Main Event, and more have emanated from the venue. The last time WWE was at Huntington Center was for the October 21, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Timing and Venue

City: Toledo, Ohio

Venue/Arena: Huntington Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, and 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans who want to catch the action live can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $81 to $368, while two tickets cost $78 to $500.

What can fans expect from tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW?

Three matches have been confirmed for tonight's edition of WWE RAW, with two of those coming from the men's division and one from the women's division.

For the past few weeks, Sami Zayn has been urging Otis to stand up against Chad Gable's insults. Last week, the former Money in the Bank winner hinted at doing so until Zayn caused a miscommunication between them. Hence, the Intercontinental Champion will battle Otis in a one-on-one match on Monday.

Bron Breakker has been destroying his opponents since joining the main roster. Last week, Ilja Dragunov attempted to save Ricochet from the second-generation star. Tonight, the long-time rivals will clash in a grudge match.

The women's match on tonight's WWE RAW episode will see Lyra Valkyria and IYO SKY square off inside the ring. Valkyria delivered an impressive performance in the final of the Queen of the Ring tournament. She even defeated multiple members of Damage CTRL.

Tonight, SKY will attempt to regain her momentum by potentially defeating Lyra Valkyria on the red show. Fans can also expect to see Drew McIntyre address Damian Priest ahead of their World Heavyweight Title Match in Glasgow.

