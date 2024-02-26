Where is WWE RAW Season 32 Episode 9? (February 26, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature the fallout of the Elimination Chamber event in Perth, Australia this weekend. Although no new champions emerged, more feuds were teased and more matches were added for WrestleMania 40.

The February 26, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Sap Center in San Jose, California. It has a maximum capacity of up to 19,190 and is the home of the NHL's San Jose Sharks.

Several shows from RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, Superstars, NXT, ECW, and more have occurred in tonight's arena. It was also the location for the 1998 Royal Rumble, 2001 SummerSlam, 2007 The Great American Bash, and the 2018 TLB Premium Live Events.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: San Jose, California

Venue/Arena: Sap Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $80 up to $649. Two tickets range from $62 up to 116.

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode?

Only two matches are advertised ahead of tonight's WWE RAW episode. However, fans should remain excited about the episode and what will occur in the tag team and singles matches.

Two groups that have been at odds against each other for a while now are The New Day and Imperium. Tonight, they will collide once again as Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci go against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a Street Fight.

Another singles match scheduled for tonight is Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. While the former has been busy eyeing a spot at the upcoming WrestleMania 40 event in April, the latter is only focused on making his rival's journey to the event as hard as possible.

Elimination Chamber proved to be an exciting final PLE stop before WrestleMania 40. The titular matches saw Drew McIntyre emerge victorious in the men's division, while Becky Lynch in the women's. It's expected that they could face their 'Mania opponents tonight as well, Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley, respectively.

Another set of champions that emerged victorious in Australia this weekend was Judgment Day. Finn Balor and Damian Priest defended the Undisputed Tag Team titles successfully against the New Catch Republic. However, the target on their back did not diminish.

Finally, Cody Rhodes called out The Rock during the event, and The American Nightmare again gained an ally in Seth Rollins. It would be interesting to see if the duo receives some sort of response on WWE RAW tonight.