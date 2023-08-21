Where is WWE RAW tonight? (August 21, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW episode is set for a massive title match, an exciting tag team bout, and the continuous build-up for the Payback Premium Live Event next month.

Tonight's WWE RAW will occur at the Videotron Centre (Centre Vidéotron) in Quebec City, Canada. The arena has a capacity of around 18,259 but could go up to 20,300 for concerts. The upcoming episode will mark the first time the Stamford-based promotion will occur in the arena and Quebec City.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Quebec City, Canada

Venue/Arena: Videotron Centre (French: Centre Vidéotron)

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Those who wish to watch Monday Night RAW live could purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket could range from 33.57 to 1,192.50 Canadian Dollars. The latest update from WrestleTix showcases that tonight's setup is 10,948, and only 953 seats are available. However, this report was a month ago, and drastic changes regarding the ticket's availability may have changed.

What could fans expect for tonight's Monday Night RAW episode?

Two matches are advertised for tonight's red brand. First is the tag team action between New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods against Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle. The latter duo has seen some success in their tag team journey and has even expressed interest in the Tag Team Championship, but it was disrupted by The New Day. Tonight, both groups will get to prove who deserves to be next in line for gold.

Another group that has been at odds in recent weeks is Alpha Academy and Imperium. Their feud began after Chad Gable survived Gunther's five-minute challenge, but the latter defeated the former when the match restarted. On tonight's WWE RAW, The Ring General will put the Intercontinental Champion on the line as he faces Gable once again.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins had a confrontation last week after The King of Strong Styles surprisingly attacked The Visionary weeks ago. As both men agreed that a World Heavyweight Championship match would occur, the Japanese star whispered something to the champion, which startled him. Shinsuke then delivered another Kinshasa. Tonight, fans will find out what Nakamura told Rollins.

It remains to be seen what other matches and superstars are slated for the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode.

