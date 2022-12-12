Where is WWE RAW tonight? (December 12, 2022)

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is set to feature an exciting couple of number-one contender matches, a showdown in the women's division, and a couple more surprises.

Last week's episode of the red brand opened with The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn in the ring taunting Matt Riddle, whose partner Elias was injured before the show even started courtesy of an attack by The Bloodline. However, the Universal Tag Team Championship match proceeded with Kevin Owens now becoming Riddle's new partner. Still, the champions retained their titles.

Asuka, Rhea Ripley, and Bayley were also in action for a triple-threat match, with the latter winning the bout and an interesting poker segment hosted by JBL. Stars like Austin Theory, Mustafa Ali, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and more were also in action. From the looks of it, some of these names will be present for their own matches or maybe even some segments for tonight as well.

The December 12, 2022, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Interestingly, the location is also currently advertising a United States Championship match between Austin Theory and Seth Rollins.

Which superstars are in action for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW?

Although the Milwaukee arena might be hinting at a possible title match between the current United States Champion and Rollins, the latter seems to be facing another familiar face first. After their exchange on the previous episode of WWE RAW, where an official was even caught in the middle, Sethis set to face Bobby Lashley once again to determine the number one contender for the US title.

After winning their respective triple threat matches last week, Bayley and Bliss will face each other in a number-one contender match for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship. It will be interesting to see which star will get the chance to dethrone the EST of WWE and if any superstars might interfere during the match.

Another Damage CTRL member will also be in action for tonight's episode of WWE RAW, as Iyo Sky is set to face Candice LeRae. After being out of action for a few weeks due to the aforementioned stable, she made a triumphant return on last week's episode against Dakota Kai. It will be interesting to see if she will be able to gain another victory over the heelish trio tonight.

All of this and more are set for tonight's episode of WWE RAW. With Royal Rumble fast approaching, it looks like more feuds and storylines are being set up in time for the event.

