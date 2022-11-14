Where is WWE RAW tonight? (November 14, 2022)

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is one that fans must not miss. It will feature an exciting tag team bout, a title match, and a Miz TV segment addressing last week's surprising revelation.

The previous episode of WWE RAW kicked off with The Usos with Solo Sikoa and The New Day. As the two teams argued, Matt Riddle came out and teamed with the former tag team champions for a six-man tag team bout.

Finn Balor seemingly responded to Seth Rollins' open challenge for the United States Championship. However, the match didn't happen due to The O.C.'s interruption. It was also revealed that The Miz indeed hired Dexter Lumis to kidnap him for a publicity stunt.

Several different storylines will continue to unfold on the November 14, 2022, edition of WWE RAW. The show will be held at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

What can fans expect from the upcoming WWE RAW?

The Original Bro is set to team up with his new ally, Elias, on November 14. The latter was also in action last week, where he unsuccessfully challenged Otis in a singles match after a distraction from Chad Gable. This time around, Riddle and Elias will join forces to potentially take down The Alpha Academy.

Following last week's attack and the surprise return of Mia Yim, Finn Balor will aim to capture The Visionary's United States Championship. There's no doubt that Judgment Day will be in attendance for the title match. However, it will be interesting to see if The O.C. will make their presence felt during the contest.

Johnny Gargano seemingly exposed The A-Lister on last week's WWE RAW episode as the latter lied about his association with Lumis. On the upcoming episode, the former Intercontinental Champion will address the situation on a special edition of Miz TV.

Lastly, more matches for the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames event might be announced. Now that Damage CTRL has recruited Nikki Cross against Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, it's possible that another superstar might be added to each team.

The upcoming RAW is undoubtedly a must-watch, with different revelations and feuds continuously getting heated up.

