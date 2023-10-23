Where is WWE RAW tonight? (October 23, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW has a lot in store as it continues its build to Crown Jewel. It features title, singles, and tag team matches. An exciting return is also set for the upcoming episode.

The October 23, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. It has a maximum capacity of 21,000 and is the home of the NHL's Dallas Stars and the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

The arena was the home of the 2003 Survivor Series, 2008 Night of Champions, 2010 and 2014 Hell in a Cell, 2016 TLC, and much more. The last time WWE was in the arena was for the November 3, 2022, edition of Main Event.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Dallas, Texas

Venue/Arena: American Airlines Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching tonight's action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $26.50 up to $311.

What can fans expect for the upcoming season of Monday Night RAW?

Tonight's Monday Night RAW episode will open with a celebration of The Judgment Day. Finn Balor and Damian Priest won back the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, but that doesn't mean it will be their only appearance for the night.

One of the matches features Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest. Last week, Jey and Cody could not retain the tag team gold due to Jimmy Uso's interference. Tonight, Jey will seek retribution.

Last week's SmackDown featured a segment between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio, setting a United States Championship match between them at Crown Jewel. It would be interesting to see who will welcome him back on WWE RAW.

Sami Zayn will go one-on-one with Drew McInture tonight. The latter has been at odds with the former over Jey's status in RAW since Drew still can't get over Jey's involvement with The Bloodline. McIntyre has been teasing a heel turn for weeks, and it will be seen if it will happen tonight.

A new feud broke out in WWE RAW between Imperium and DIY. Imperium attacked them after Johnny Gargano's return and reunion with Tomasso Ciampa. Last week, Gargano faced Ludwig Kaiser but lost after Giovanni Vinci's interference. Tonight, Johnny will go against Giovanni Vinci.

Another team at odds in the Monday show is New Day and Alpha Academy. It will be seen if tonight will end their feud or will only spark further bad blood.

Finally, Becky Lynch will put the NXT Women's Championship on the line against Indi Hartwell. At their previous meeting, Hartwell stated she never lost the title as she was asked to move to the main roster, and now she seeks to claim back the title that she never lost.

