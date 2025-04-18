Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (April 18, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is one that many shouldn't miss. Despite it being the final weekly show before WrestleMania 41, the action will continue with several exciting matches and appearances.
The April 18, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has a capacity of up to 20,000 and is the home of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights.
Several weekly shows from RAW, SmackDown, 205 Live, and Main Event took place at the T-Mobile Arena. It was also the home of a couple of premium live events, like the 2016 Money in the Bank and the 2018 Elimination Chamber.
Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE
WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing
City: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time
Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?
Fans who want to watch the show live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. One ticket ranges from $87 to $1,077, while two tickets are $77 to $995.
What to expect for the final Friday Night SmackDown before WrestleMania 41?
As of this writing, three matches are scheduled for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown, along with an appearance from one of the main-eventers of WrestleMania 41.
Like every other WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 41 episode, an Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take place on the upcoming episode. Bronson Reed, Jey Uso, and Braun Strowman have previously held the trophy, it will be interesting who will be crowned as this year's champion.
Another gold that will be fought over tonight will be the WWE Tag Team Championship. After Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeated DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, The Motor City Machine Guns will go head-to-head against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits for the gold.
Several female superstars will also be present on WWE SmackDown tonight. Last week, Zelina Vega shockingly defeated Chelsea Green via countout. For the upcoming episode, both women will meet again, but they won't be alone. Zelina will team up with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance as they go against The Secret Hervice.
Finally, John Cena will appear tonight before he challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what The Cenation Leader has to say after The American Nightmare stood tall in their latest meeting.