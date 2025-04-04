Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (April 4, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will be the first televised show back in the United States after touring for several weeks in Europe. Many exciting moments, a long-awaited debut, and a confrontation are set to take place in the upcoming episode.
The April 4, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Tonight's location is the home of the AHL's Chicago Wolves and has a capacity of up to 22,000.
Allstate Arena has hosted many WWE shows throughout the years, along with several Premium Live Events. The latest PLE that occurred in tonight's arena was the 2023 Survivor Series, which marked CM Punk's return after almost a decade away. The last time the Stamford-based promotion had a show in tonight's arena was for the October 1, 2024, episode of NXT.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing
City: Chicago, Illinois
Venue: Allstate Arena
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time
Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?
Fans who want to watch the show live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. One ticket ranges from $93 to $1,500 while two tickets are $91 to $950.
What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown?
As of this writing, two matches are set to take place, a debut from a former AEW star, along with an appearance from Chicago's very own CM Punk.
Last week on WWE SmackDown, the Triple Threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk was confirmed after they met for a contract signing. However, another detail revealed was that it would be the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 1. Tonight, The Best in the World is set to confront his opponents for The Show of Shows.
Another big moment that will take place tonight on WWE SmackDown is the long-awaited debut of Rey Fenix. Several hints and teasers have been shown in the past few weeks of a mysterious superstar, which was confirmed to be Rey Fenix. After Penta's successful run on RAW so far, it will be interesting to see how his brother will fare on the Friday show.
Things are heating up on the Friday show's women's division. Last week, Michin and B-Fab were attacked by Naomi after they showed support for Jade Cargill. Although The Storm arrived, The Glow already got away. Tonight, B-Fab is looking for vengeance as she goes one-on-one with Naomi.
Finally, Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu will meet again tonight on the Friday show. Last week, the latter, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga cost Strowman a chance to become the United States Champion. Tonight, Braun and Jacob will meet in a Last Man Standing match.