Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (Feb 3, 2023): Location, time, venue, where to buy tickets, and more

The upcoming WWE SmackDown episode will feature the fallout from the recently concluded Royal Rumble premium live event and the build-up to the upcoming Elimination Chamber event. Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville while Braun Strowman and Ricochet will go against Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium for the finals of the SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament.

WWE SmackDown is being held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina tonight. The arena has previously hosted multiple shows for the Stamford-based promotion and is the home of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL. The last time WWE was in the aforementioned venue was for the August 5, 2022 episode of the Friday show.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Greenville, South Carolina

Venue/Arena: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 8 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Prior to tonight's episode of the Blue brand, WrestleTix on Twitter shared that 6,849 tickets have already been sold at a capacity of 7,900. Meanwhile,1,051 tickets are still remaining, but it's possible the number has lessened as the show grows nearer. As advertised on the venue's official website, fans can purchase tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode via Ticketmaster.

Aside from the announced matches, it's highly possible that fans may also see former and current members of The Bloodline meet in the upcoming episode. However, Jey Uso may not be present for tonight's show. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns will finally come face-to-face after the events of the Royal Rumble main event.

In addition, Xero News also reported that the tag team tournament will start the show. The account also reported that Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy are friends. This may be why the latter helped during the former's Pitch Black match during the Rumble event.

A fatal-four-way match between Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, Madcap Moss, and Rey Mysterio might occur to determine Gunther's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. Interestingly, Mysterio was reportedly injured from last week's episode which resulted in his Royal Rumble absence, but it seems like he is doing much better now.

The path to Elimination Chamber and Road to WrestleMania Hollywood is surely heating up on WWE's weekly shows. It remains to be seen which rivalries will form before these premium live events and what other events are planned for tonight.

