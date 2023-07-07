Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (July 7, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will be the first episode after the recently concluded Money in the Bank event. Several returns happened on RAW, and fans could also expect some surprises for the Friday show.

The July 7, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York. Maximum capacity goes up to 20.7k but usually only reaches 18,500 for professional wrestling events.

The Garden has hosted several weekly shows of the Stamford-based promotion and some of its most significant events. It was the home for the first WrestleMania and SummerSlam, to name a few. WWE's latest event in tonight's venue was in December last year for a house show.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: New York City

Venue/Arena: Madison Square Garden

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans can watch the action live by purchasing a ticket from Ticketmaster. Available single tickets on the site range from $156 to $785.

What can fans expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown?

Two major segments are set to take place tonight. The first one involves Edge as he becomes this week's guest in The Grayson Waller Effect. The former NXT star already had a negative encounter with a WWE legend with, John Cena at Money in the Bank, it will be interesting to see if he will have the same fate in tonight's WWE SmackDown.

Another major Money in the Bank moment was The Usos successfully defeating Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Jey Uso even made history by being the first person to pin The Tribal Chief after over three years. On The Garden tonight, fans will witness Roman enter the Tribal Court.

Austin Theory has made friends with Pretty Deadly, who will definitely come in handy as he goes up against Sheamus from The Brawling Brute. Both trios have not had the most pleasant interactions in recent shows. The Celtic Warrior is now looking to become the new United States Champion.

One feud that is taking up a notch is between Karrion Kross and AJ Styles. Weeks ago, Kross and Scarlett defeated The Phenomenal One and Michin. This time around, a singles match is set for both men.

Fans should definitely not miss out on any actions for tonight's WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden show.

