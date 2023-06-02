Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (June 2, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Night of Champions is history, and the next WWE SmackDown will explore the fallout from the event. Roman Reigns is expected to demand an apology from The Usos for their actions. A couple of qualifying matches for Money in the Bank is also set for the show.

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, will host the June 2, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. It boasts a crowd capacity of around 10,000. Apart from hockey games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, it has held graduation ceremonies, ice skating shows, and concerts featuring Elton John and Bob Dylan.

The Mohegan Sun Arena in Pennsylvania has hosted pro wrestling since an episode of WCW Monday Nitro on January 31, 2000. This was also the site of the controversial Vince McMahon limo explosion angle. In November 2016, the 900th episode of WWE SmackDown was held in the arena, and it saw the return of The Undertaker.

Dating back to November 7, 2022, the last WWE show broadcasted from here was an episode of RAW. The Bloodline won in a six-man tag team match against Matt Riddle and The New Day. Jimmy, Jey, and Solo Sikoa will now be present for Roman Reigns’ 1000-day celebration segment tonight. Except, The Usos don’t want any part in The Bloodline anymore.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania

Venue/Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 8 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

WWE fans interested in adding to the crowd capacity of the Friday evening show can book their tickets via TicketMaster. The price for each entry currently ranges from $33 to over $140. SeatGeek lists the prices to start from $48. Both websites include resale tickets.

According to an update from WrestleTix on May 31, only 67 seats were available for the upcoming WWE SmackDown show. The current setup is a little under 9000. It is expected to be a full house since the blue brand show will hint at the matches for Money in the Bank 2023.

The match card for the June 2, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown

Austin Theory and Bianca Belair are advertised for the upcoming episode. Last week on WWE SmackDown, Theory retained his United States Title against Sheamus via interference from Pretty Deadly. More shall be revealed about his next opponent. Meanwhile, Bianca could address her controversial defeat at Night of Champions at the hands of Asuka.

As of now, below is the match card for the upcoming WWE SmackDown show:-

Zelina Vega vs. Lacey Evans - Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

LA Knight vs. Montez Ford - Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Roman Reigns 1000-days Universal Championship Reign Celebration

