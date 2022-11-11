Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (November 11, 2022)

Tonight's first episode of WWE SmackDown after the recently concluded Crown Jewel event is surely one that fans shouldn't miss. The upcoming show of the Blue brand will feature a championship match, an exciting singles bout, the promotion's very own World Cup, and more.

Last week's episode of SmackDown opened with a no-disqualification match between Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan, wherein the latter won. A singles match between Ricochet and LA Knight, who won the match. Shayna Baszler also defeated Natalya, who ended the bout with a broken nose.

The Usos, The Brawling Brutes, and The New Day also had a segment before it ended in a brawl. Finally, Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio for the main event.

Last week's exciting event will continue on the November 11, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. The upcoming episode will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

What can fans expect for the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode?

Just in time for the FIFA World Cup, tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will also hold its very own World Cup with eight superstars scheduled to perform. The eventual winner of the event is set to challenge The Ring General for the Intercontinental title.

In the past, Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up with Hit Row where they successfully defeated Legado Del Fantasma in a six-man tag team match. After the win, the leader of the former NXT faction challenged Nakamura in a singles match. The Japanese superstar and Santos Escobar's match will finally occur on this week's episode.

A six-pack challenge to determine the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship is also scheduled for tonight. Stars like Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li now have a chance to take the title away from Ronda Rousey.

Lastly, the Usos will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of 'The New Day'. However, there is more at stake besides the aforementioned titles. It will also determine if The Usos are going to break The New Day's record of being the new longest-reigning tag team champion in the company's history. Despite the pressure, the current champions are unfazed by the challenge.

"Tomorrow night, @WWE Smackdown live, Indianapolis, Indiana… We will make history in front of the world. This for the family, this for the Ones! WeTheOnesToBreakTheRecord #RecordHoldersVsRecordBreakers."

You can check out The Usos' tweet below:

After this week's RAW event, fans can surely expect a lot of exciting action to happen for the upcoming SmackDown episode.

