Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (November 18, 2022)

The November 18, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown will feature a continuation of the promotion's World Cup tournament, a singles match for the women's division, and more.

Last week's episode of the Blue Brand started strongly with an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The New Day and The Usos, who walked out the victors. The World Cup tournament was kicked off by Shinsuke Nakamura and Santos Escobar, followed by another first-round match between Braun Strowman and Jinder Mahal.

Shotzi emerged as the victor of a six-pack challenge to become the number one contender for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. An interesting backstage segment also occurred between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt. The show ended with a fight between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes, with Drew McIntyre on their side.

Tonight's episode will see four more competitors battle it out in the tournament and an exciting match-up for Shotzi in preparation for her Survivor Series title match. Tonight's WWE SmackDown will be held at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Which WWE Superstars are present for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown?

Before Shotzi can face Ronda Rousey for the championship on the November 26 event, she must first battle Shayna Baszler in a singles match. Since the champion will be at ringside to support her friend, it will be interesting to see if Rousey's presence will rattle Shotzi, or might even influence the result of the match.

Sami Zayn will also be in action for tonight's WWE SmackDown as part of the World Cup tournament, where he is set to face Butch. Besides them, Ricochet will also face Mustafa Ali for another match in the tournament.

After last week's encounter, Bray Wyatt might also encounter LA Knight once more. This time around, they might engage in another heated face-off after the previous week ended badly for the latter.

The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes might have another encounter, leading to a match for Survivor Series: WarGames. Based on reports, RAW Superstar and former Universal Champion Kevin Owens might join the mix.

Tonight's SmackDown event is undoubtedly one that might be full of surprising moments. With Survivor Series: WarGames just around the corner, more matches might be added to the event during tonight's show.

