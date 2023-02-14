The February 14, 2023, edition of WWE NXT will continue its long build-up to NXT Stand and Deliver in April. Former UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura will be making her much-awaited return to the ring, while the fallout of Toxic Attraction will be explored further in the upcoming show.

WWE NXT will be telecast live on the USA Network channel in the United States on Tuesday, 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The initial version of the show made its debut on Syfy on February 23, 2010, until it was expanded into international markets via the WWE Network in 2014.

British and Irish wrestling fans will have to tune in to BT Sport on Wednesday morning at 1 AM UK Time to catch the live action. Earlier, the channel used to exclusively broadcast NXT UK before moving to Paramount Network. The UK version is scheduled to be rebranded as NXT Europe later this year.

WWE NXT Live is only available for digital subscribers for those in India. Subscribe to the Sony Liv app for just INR. 299 to be a part of the WWE Network. NXT will be live at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday for Indian fans.

WWE NXT Livestreaming details and ticket information

Proceedings on the developmental brand will stream live on Peacock, Hulu, and USA Network.com. YouTuber Wrestling Daze will also stream the event on his channel. Australian fans can watch the action unfold on Foxtel's BINGE.

In January, WWE changed its guidelines for attending a live show at the Performance Center in Orlando. NXT tickets now operate on an invitation basis. You can register yourself in WWE's database by sending a request email to [email protected].

Match Card for the February 14, 2023 edition of WWE NXT

A total of six matches are on the card for the Tuesday show. Complimenting them will be the promos by NXT Champion Bron Breakker and former Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne. The latter will explain the reason for her actions last week when she destroyed Gigi Dolin with a multitude of brutal kicks.

Below is the full match for the February 14, 2023, edition of WWE NXT.

Roxanne Perez & Meiko Satomura vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter - Tag Team Match

Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton

Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Waller

Axiom vs. Damon Kemp

Wes Lee's Open Challenge for the NXT North American Championship

Tyler Bate vs. Grayson Waller

Ava Raine committed a heinous crime on NXT last week. What is The Schism member planning next? Only time will tell, as one will have to stay tuned.

Poll : 0 votes