Which ex-WWE female star had a crush on Paige (aka Saraya) on Total Divas?

Paige (aka Saraya) was best known for her time in WWE, not only as a superstar but also as a cast member of the reality series Total Divas. She appeared on the show in 2014 in its third season and was involved in some interesting events, such as when her co-star kissed her.

In Season 3, Episode 20 of Total Divas, which aired on January 25, 2015, stars like The Bella Twins, Eva Marie, Alicia Fox, Natalya, and more were present for the episode. Former WWE stars Rosa Mendes and Paige were also present and were involved in a romantic storyline. During the episode, Mendes revealed that she had a crush on Saraya and wanted to hang out with her as more than a friend.

Later in the episode, the friend group of Mendes, Paige, and Alicia Fox were hanging out. Towards the end of their night, Mendes kissed Saraya, thinking that the latter also felt the same. However, the Glampire revealed that she only considered Rosa as her friend. The two later cleared up the incident in the arena, Paige confirming that they were only friends and Rosa apologizing for what she did.

Years later, Rosa reflected on the incident and expressed that she was in a bad place at the time and that she should have dealt with the manner personally. However, they were on reality TV, and Mendes expressed that she just had to go with her feelings.

"I was really lost at that time in my life, and I really did not know what I wanted. So like, I feel like, um, I feel like, yeah, I kind of wish that I didn’t come out like that, ya know what I mean? Because I was lost, and that should have been something personal that I was dealing with on my own, but you’re on reality TV, so you kind of have to throw it all out there, know what I mean? That’s the one thing about reality TV, you have to just kind of go with the flow, and whatever you are feeling in the moment, you just, ya know, have to be public about it.”

Despite the encounter, the two remained friends. Mendes left the promotion in 2017 after giving birth a year prior. As for Paige, she announced her first in-ring retirement in 2018 and left WWE in 2022. She has now signed with AEW as Saraya, and is about to have her first in-ring performance at the Full Gear event.

Rosa Mendes claims how she felt looking back at her storyline with Paige on Total Divas

In the same 411Mania interview, the former WWE star revealed that the incident wasn't a big deal at the time, but looking back, it wasn't the most pleasing moment for the now 43-year-old.

“It wasn’t a big deal at the time. But then when I watched it back, I was like, ohhh, woahhh, yeah, that wasn’t one of my proudest moments.”

Fortunately, the two superstars remained close after the Total Divas incident. It's unknown if they kept in touch after their time in WWE, but it seems like they still do after the moments they shared on the reality series.

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes