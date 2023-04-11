Which former WWE Champion lost his title after refusing to box Mike Tyson? Ridiculous pitch disclosed

Mike Tyson was just one of the many mainstream names that made their presence known in WWE during the Attitude Era. The boxer's presence brought a lot of attention to the Stamford-based promotion when he made his first appearance in 1998. However, the now 56-year-old was possibly involved with the product earlier than that.

In an episode of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash shared that Vince McMahon promised that he would be the WWE Champion for years. McMahon had pitched the idea of Kevin boxing with Mike Tyson in Central Park for charity.

Nash rejected the offer and stated that he wouldn't do it for less than five million. After some back and forth, McMahon also revealed that Kevin would drop the title to Bret Hart in the 1995 Survivor Series event.

"He (Vince McMahon) had told me that I wasn’t going to lose the championship for years. No matter what, I wasn’t going to lose the championship for years. Then he starts telling me about this idea he had where I’m going to box Mike Tyson in Central Park and it’s for charity...I said, ‘I’m not fu**ing fighting him for less than five million dollars. We go back and forth. Then he clears his throat and says, ‘By the way, you’re going to drop the belt to Bret at Survivor Series.’" [H/T Wrestling News.Co]

Nash also revealed that he got mad at Vince and stated that the conversation should have just happened over the telephone. In Survivor Series 1995, Bret indeed walked out the champion.

Mike Tyson had an eventful time in WWE

Although Kevin Nash had already encountered some problems relating to Mike Tyson in 1995, it wasn't until three years later that the legendary boxer stepped inside the WWE ring.

In 1998, Vince McMahon welcomed Iron Mike on RAW, who later had an iconic face-off with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The boxer was later placed as the special enforcer for The Rattlesnaker's WrestleMania XIV match against Shawn Michaels.

During the event, many fans thought Tyson would side with Michaels due to his issues with Stone Cold. Instead, Mike punched Shawn and declared Austin the winner.

Tyson returned to WWE in 2010 as a guest host, where he had another run-in with HBK which turned into a tag team match. Michaels teamed up with Triple H, while Iron Mike sided with Chris Jericho. During the match, Tyson then revealed he was wearing a D-Generation X and punched Jericho. As a result, Shawn pinned Chris and got the victory. Mike was inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer in 2012.

