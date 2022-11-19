Tony Khan could spring a surprise at AEW Full Gear by revealing yet another former WWE star as an All-Elite. The event will emanate from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.

Some renowned WWE names have shifted gears to All Elite Wrestling. The list includes Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho and, most recently, Saraya. Another female superstar could travel to the Tony Khan led company.

CJ Perry (also known as Lana) has long teased about joining her husband Miro in the promotion. She was last spotted in a squared circle at the end of May last year, following which she was let go by Vince McMahon.

With fans hopeful of her return to wrestling, Perry has made some interesting comments. She previously insisted on getting into a program with Julia due to her husband. Now, she wants to recreate the success they found as a couple.

"We have had a great run in WWE, and I enjoy watching Miro wrestle today, just as I used to do back then. Joining him again, wherever he goes wrestling is certainly an enticing offer for me.” (H/T LWOS)

CJ Perry is open to joining All Elite Wrestling as long as she has a perfect storyline backing it. She disclosed this during an interview with the In The Kliq podcast.

"If the story is right, if it makes sense, I'm always open to go back to WWE and tell compelling stories and same with AEW. I'm totally open to that too. I love working with my husband and creating and telling stories."

Although Miro is not scheduled for AEW Full Gear, he could star in a backstage segment with CJ Perry at the event. The latter could even get involved with Saraya and Britt Baker and later join forces with her husband. In another case, Tony Khan could formally announce her as an All Elite at the end of the show.

Other former female WWE superstars could also debut at AEW Full Gear 2022

Former World Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green has taken to independent wrestling since her rivalry with Mickie James came to an end. The 31-year-old is dabbling in multiple promotions and her next stop could be at Tony Khan’s brand. Expect her to pop up at AEW Full Gear and target a champion straightaway.

Multi-time WWE Women’s Champion Sasha Banks could shock everyone by returning at AEW Full Gear. She didn’t leave the Stanford-based promotion on good terms and the communication breakdown with Triple H may have led nowhere.

The Boss also took to social media recently to tease some big things for November. This could either mean big plans for her acting career or a dabble in wrestling as an All Elite.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes