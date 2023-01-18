Which former WWE star disliked Cody Rhodes and why?

Cody Rhodes met a lot of wrestlers during his time away from WWE. He formed a bond with most of them and had nothing but fond memories to share about them, but it looks like that wasn't the initial thought of Dax Harwood.

After Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were released from their WWE contracts in 2020, where they were previously known as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival, they began appearing on AEW as FTR. While on the promotion, the duo even captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Although they're doing quite well during and after their time in the Stamford-based promotion, they're still not the favorites of some notable stars. As it turns out, a comment from Cody Rhodes bothered Harwood.

During a podcast, Dax Harwood shared that he used to have issues with Cody Rhodes before the former signed with AEW. Dax cited a podcast where The American Nightmare picked The Young Bucks over The Revival since they didn't have to practice for their matches.

"He did a podcast with Sam Roberts and Sam Roberts goes ‘I'm going to ask you point blank. Who's better [The Revival] or The Young Bucks?’ Without skipping a beat, he said, "The Young Bucks because [The Revival], they have to practice their matches and The Young Bucks, they don't." I took issue with that because in 18 years now at that point. I think it was like 15 years or whatever, I've never, ever, ever, ever practiced a match in my life and I will never practice a match in my life." [H/T Fightful]

Fortunately, the issue between the two has since been resolved. They even caused some uproar on Twitter, with fans asking that the wrestlers join forces and take on The Bloodline.

What are Dax Harwood's views on WWE star Cody Rhodes now?

It's no secret that the two stars never saw eye-to-eye, but it's a good thing that they finally ironed out their relationship.

On the same podcast, Dax shared that he was over the entire thing and is good friends with Cody Rhodes now. The FTR member even stated that he's hoping to work with the WWE star in the future.

"I felt that he was taking a s*it on that by saying we practice our matches, but I got over that. Even though it doesn't sound like it, I got over it. He and I are very good friends. We talk all the time now. I think that he is a visionary. I think he is too smart for his own good, & I hope to be able to work with him very, very soon because I think I could tear it up with him.”

It remains to be seen if the two stars will be able to share the ring with each other in the future, and which wrestling promotion may take place.

