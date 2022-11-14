Floyd Mayweather recently found himself in another exhibition boxing match against YouTuber 'Deji' on November 13, 2022. Besides the main event, four other fights were featured and another two for the preliminary card. Surprisingly, one former WWE Superstar was also present at the prelims.

On September 13, it was announced by Global Titans, the company running the event, that they will have their next boxing event at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on November 13 2022. It was later confirmed that Floyd Mayweather and Deji would compete in an exhibition bout during the event which saw Mayweather successfully defeat his opponent via TKO in the sixth round. However, he wasn't the only one successful during the event.

Earlier last month, it was announced that Bobby Fish would also compete in the aforementioned Floyd Mayweather and Deji card. He fought professional boxer Boateng Prempeh, who now has two wins and a four-loss pro record. The former WWE star defeated the professional boxer in the second round via Knockout.

Before his fight, Fish explained to MCW Backstage Pass that he signed a two-fight contract. He revealed that for his next fight, he would want it to be either Kickboxing or MMA since he has been doing them for a while now.

"It's a two-fight deal, so I'm definitely fighting twice," Fish revealed. "This one has to be boxing, the next one I would really like for it to be kickboxing or MMA because I've been doing martial arts since I was a kid, and that's what I love." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Bobby Fish was best known for his time in WWE, where he performed under the NXT banner, mostly as a member of The Undisputed Era alongside Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly (and later Roderick Strong). The original trio later found themselves in AEW, but Fish was released in August of this year while the other two remained at the promotion. Meanwhile, Roderick remains at the Stamford-based promotion.

Bobby Fish wasn't the only AEW name present at the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji card

Aside from the former NXT Tag Team Champion, another wrestling personality was present for the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji card. However, he didn't participate as a fighter.

Days after it was revealed that Fish would compete at the card, it was also announced that Sammy Guevara would also be present as a commentator and reporter. Interestingly, there were also reports of the promotion wanting to use him as a "sports entertainment fighter."

From the looks of it, the crossover between boxing and professional won't end soon, especially for Bobby, who seems to have plans to fight in other combat sports in the future. For now, it remains to be seen if another wrestler will be seen in the boxing ring.

