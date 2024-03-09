Which former WWE Superstar does Solo Sikoa remind Rikishi of?

Rikishi is one of the most renowned veterans and a legendary name in the pro wrestling industry. He recently appeared at Europe's largest wrestling convention, 'For The Love of Wrestling' hosted by Monopoly Events, where he shed light on various topics, including his pro wrestling career, The Bloodline's story, and much more.

During his interview with the show's host, Jamal Niaz, the 58-year-old also made quite an interesting revelation. While speaking about The Bloodline's Enforcer, Rikishi said that Solo Sikoa reminds him of his younger brother, the late great Umaga.

According to him, his son's daunting personality exudes the late Samoan legend, as they have quite a similar resemblance. The WWE Hall of Famer drew similarities between Umaga and Sikoa and elucidated that both of them have calm composure and bring out the same aura.

"It's almost like, when you watch Solo, I get a flashback of my younger brother, Umaga. Its just that Solo—he's natural in there. You can tell the way he moves and he barely cracks a smile, and you know he is very focused. He's not a wrestler out there to play games or, you know, that's not just his character and that's not who he is personally," said Rikishi.

Solo Sikoa's formidable character bears quite a resemblance to his uncle, and WWE fans have spoken about it often. Hence, it's no surprise that Rikishi sees his late brother in his younger son's eyes and personality.

Rikishi could have a role at WrestleMania 40

The Bloodline saga has been the epitome of storytelling in WWE in recent times. Throughout the years, fans have seen different layers of it unfold. One of the things that has been brewing up in the family drama is the tension between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

Rikishi's two sons have been at loggerheads for quite some time, and there's a good possibility that the WWE legend could intervene. Jey and Jimmy are expected to lock horns in a match at WrestleMania 40, and their father could have a major involvement in this.

The WWE Hall of Famer could work as a special guest referee in this potential match at the Show of Shows. Not only will this unfold different layers in The Bloodline saga, but it will also make the rivalry between the Usos brothers more compelling.

Besides, Rikishi has often sparked interest in his involvement in The Bloodline's storyline. Therefore, there's a good possibility that WWE will make this happen at the Showcase of the Immortals this year. It remains to be seen how the storyline unravels in the coming time.

