Which former WWE Superstar is Von Wagner's father? Know all about the second-generation superstar

Since making his WWE debut in 2021 on NXT, Von Wagner has been making waves in the world of wrestling. During the WWE Draft, it was confirmed that he is now a free agent and can shift between any brand. Though some fans might not be aware, Wagner is a second-generation wrestler, following in the footsteps of his father and former WWE Superstar, Wayne Bloom.

Wayne Bloom began his wrestling career at the American Wrestling Association during the late1980s after being trained by Eddie Sharkey. While his singles career wasn't too fruitful, he eventually formed a tag team with another rookie, Mike Enos, called The Destruction Crew. The duo gathered a lot of success and were able to win the AWA World Tag Team Title.

In 1991, The Destruction Crew made the move to WWE with completely renewed gimmicks, calling themselves The Beverley Brothers. Sporting blonde hair and bright colors, Enos and Bloom competed as Blake and Beau Beverly, respectively. Their characters were based on the stereotype of spoiled rich brats.

They had several memorable feuds with other tag teams during their time in WWE, including The Legion of Doom and The Steiner Brothers. After leaving the sports entertainment juggernaut in 1994, Bloom competed sporadically in various promotions, such as WCW and ECW, before retiring in 1999.

While Von Wagner is just beginning his wrestling career, his father, Wayne Bloom, has left a lasting impact on the sport. With his son now following in his footsteps, it is clear that the Bloom family's legacy in wrestling is set to continue for years to come.

Fans are divided after WWE Drafts Von Wagner

Von Wagner has been impressive on NXT and has certainly improved since his debut. With the amount of budding talent on the developmental brand, it is no wonder that 18 NXT Superstars have made the jump to the main roster. However, some fans have also shared their doubts about Wagner's promotion.

During the Draft, it was confirmed that Von Wagner is now a free agent, able to compete on both SmackDown and RAW. This option will undoubtedly give him more visibility and opportunities. This came as no surprise since it was reported by WrestlingNews.co (via WrestleTalk) in 2021 that the company views Wagner as a potential future main eventer.

“Vince [McMahon] sees him as a future WrestleMania main eventer. That should tell you everything about his future here.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

While the company may have its stance, fans shared their differing opinions on Wagner's free agent status on Twitter.

Tashy @TashyRR Don't see any reason Von Wagner is drafted as a free agent, the man has nothing of value that makes him a demand. #WWENXT Don't see any reason Von Wagner is drafted as a free agent, the man has nothing of value that makes him a demand. #WWENXT

Willie Earl @ThaJuice_ I have no idea wat they see in von Wagner but I hope he live up to it #wwenxt I have no idea wat they see in von Wagner but I hope he live up to it #wwenxt

stonzey⚡️ @Stonzey_ Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp NXT Callups after WWE Draft -- 18 call-ups



Grayson Waller

Cameron Grimes

Isla Dawn

Alba Fyre

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Apollo Crews

Jinder Mahal

Sanga

Veer

Odyssey Jones

Von Wagner

Xyon Quinn

Elton Prince

Kit Wilson

Zoey Stark

JD McDonagh

Indi Hartwell NXT Callups after WWE Draft -- 18 call-upsGrayson WallerCameron GrimesIsla DawnAlba FyreKatana ChanceKayden CarterApollo CrewsJinder MahalSangaVeerOdyssey JonesVon WagnerXyon QuinnElton PrinceKit WilsonZoey StarkJD McDonaghIndi Hartwell They chose Von Wagner over TYLER BATE twitter.com/seanrosssapp/s… They chose Von Wagner over TYLER BATE twitter.com/seanrosssapp/s…

Wade Wilson @RegenDegen1122 @WWE Brock will be the only one to watch of the established main roster “free agents”. Other than him, Von Wagner. The rest of the list are ham & eggers. @WWE Brock will be the only one to watch of the established main roster “free agents”. Other than him, Von Wagner. The rest of the list are ham & eggers.

Jordan Miller @jmiller_3389 @TheRajGiri But Von Wagner isn't even over on NXT or even ready. I'm not sure why he's even getting called up @TheRajGiri But Von Wagner isn't even over on NXT or even ready. I'm not sure why he's even getting called up

Adam @hotdogmed @mockery_fne @patricktheheel How does Von Wagner being a free agent make sense? Please, try and make it make sense. @mockery_fne @patricktheheel How does Von Wagner being a free agent make sense? Please, try and make it make sense.

It is clear that some fans are not on the same page. Time will only tell what Von Wagner can bring to WWE and whether he can win the crowd over.

What do you make of Von Wagner's free agent status? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes