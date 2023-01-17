Which Hall of Famer could be at WWE RAW 30th Anniversary according to Ric Flair?

A huge name could be accompanying Ric Flair on WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary. The ceremony event on January 23 will involve multiple legends, but Flair is the only one to confirm his appearance alongside another Hall of Famer.

WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary has some blockbuster performances in store. After weeks of brawling, Bayley and Becky Lynch will resolve their conflict in a Steel Cage Match. The Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio will fight The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championships. In another title match, Bobby Lashley will face off against United States Champion Austin Theory.

Along with in-ring action, legends such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Ric Flair and Jerry, 'The King' Lawler are scheduled for the event to commemorate the historic night. The Nature Boy disclosed his part much earlier but also spoiled a surprise appearance in an apparent slip-up.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair recalled his time with Hulk Hogan in TNA. The topic shifted to his expectations of meeting with Hogan on WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary. The Hulkster isn’t marked for the show yet.

“Hulk was there (in TNA). I enjoyed hanging out with Hulk. He was going through some major back issues back then. But you know, it’s now I talked to Hulk, I’ll see Hulk on the 30th, or the 23rd. I can’t wait.” (H/T EssentiallySports)

The Nature Boy also claimed to be excited about meeting Executive Chairman Vince McMahon. He was glad that the wrestling promoter was back in the business.

WWE RAW 30th Anniversary: A huge surprise could be in store apart from Ric Flair’s companion

Dwayne Johnson won’t stop trending all the time as we approach WrestleMania: Rumors of a clash of cousins have exhilarated the WWE Universe since 2021. Be it winning the Royal Rumble or emerging as a surprise competitor at the Show of Shows, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is a fight on everyone’s minds.

A story leading up to the mega match could originate next Monday. At WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary, Roman Reigns will divulge in an acknowledgement ceremony where each member of The Bloodline shall be present. Fans believe The Rock and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi will grace the proceedings.

Dwayne Johnson's last appearance in WWE was on the 20th Anniversary episode of SmackDown on October 4, 2019, where he flattened Baron Corbin with a Rock Bottom. Could he be part of another celebration event? Time will tell.

