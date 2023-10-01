Which iconic movie character inspired Baron Corbin's entrance at NXT No Mercy 2023? Insight into signature look

Baron Corbin arrived in style at NXT No Mercy 2023. The Lone Wolf rode a chopper into the ring for his match against Bron Breakker at the ongoing premium live event in Bakersfield, California. Fans might be wondering who or what inspired Corbin’s epic entrance.

Baron Corbin’s entrance at NXT No Mercy 2023 seems to have been inspired by Marvel’s Ghost Rider, though some fans did point out the entrance looks like an homage to The Undertaker’s biker gimmick from the early 2000s.

Corbin ditched his main roster gimmick for a more intimidating and ruthless character portrayal (tied into his early NXT days) when he arrived on Shawn Michaels' version of the brand in May 2023. The former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner “burnt the bridges” with his past in a vignette.

His NXT return saw him briefly feud with Carmelo Hayes over the NXT Championship before he worked a match against Gable Steveson. He then focused his attention on Bron Breakker. The animosity led to the opener at NXT No Mercy 2023.

Who won the match between Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker at NXT No Mercy 2023?

Bron Breakker wasn’t impressed with Baron Corbin’s entrance at NXT No Mercy 2023. The former NXT Champion took out his opponent with a dive to the outside before the opening bell. The two took the fight to the crowd before getting back inside the ring.

The match was brutal from start to finish. Corbin sent Breakker crashing through the announce table, but he no-sold it. Breakker came extremely close to winning the match, but Robert Stone interfered only for the powerhouse to throw him into security.

Corbin took advantage of the distraction and planted Breakker with the End of Days to clinch the win in the opening match of NXT No Mercy 2023. Fans can read the live results here.