Which WWE legend did DX pay a tribute to on WWE RAW?

D-Generation X appeared on the season premiere of WWE RAW, and although only selected members of the faction were present, they made sure to mention and even hint at those who weren't able to join them.

DX was formed in 1997, and some of its first prominent members were Chyna, The Game, and HBK. Years later, superstars like Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac were also added. For their 25th Anniversary, two of those members weren't present.

The Hall of Fame group closed October 10, 2022, episode of RAW but still showcased full energy. They entered the ring with their iconic tank and did their notorious chops. To start the segment, X-Pac paid tribute to Chyna.

After greeting fans in New York, the 50-year-old paid tribute to the Ninth Wonder and said she was the group's secret recipe. The shoutout didn't come as a shock since before the show, Sean expressed that he hoped Chyna would be honored during the celebration.

"As far as the rest of us go, everyone is in a really good place right now. I’m pretty grateful for that. Chyna has not been mentioned much on WWE TV in the past several years since her passing and is also surprisingly not yet a member of the WWE Hall Of Fame. It will be interesting to see if that cycle is broken tonight – especially with Triple H now seated in a more authoritative position within creative," s

Chyna was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 posthumously as a member of DX.

DX member sends a message to Billy Gunn following his absence on their 25th Anniversary Celebration

Gunn wasn't able to join the faction to celebrate their anniversary since he is now signed under All Elite Wrestling. Still, his partner made sure he was still remembered.

During the segment, Road Dogg made his usual introductions but instead of mentioning his partner, he let the fans do it. However, he shared on Twitter after the show that the group missed the current AEW star.

"I survived…… and for a minute it was touch and go!! We missed you @RealBillyGunn #WWERaw #DX25 @youdidntknowpod," Road Dogg tweeted.

Although DX was incomplete, the energy didn't lack and, in a way, still made sure that fans remembered the ones who couldn't join them.

What did you think about D-Generation X's reunion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes