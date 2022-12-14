Which WWE legend did Mandy Rose cosplay as recently?

Mandy Rose's 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion ended on the latest episode of WWE's developmental brand. Besides her heel persona and leadership in Toxic Attraction, one of the things that got people talking regarding the former champion was her appearance as a notable superstar.

Wrestlers dressing up as their fellow performers is not new, especially in the Stamford-based promotion. Some examples like this in the past were The Miz as John Cena, Shawn Michaels as Hulk Hogan, The New Day as The Wyatt Family, and more.

They all had an assortment of reasons for doing so, some for storyline purposes while some just wanted to pay homage to them, much like Mandy Rose, who dressed up as Nikki Bella on multiple occasions.

Mandy wore a similar outfit to Nikki's notable gear and signature cap on multiple house shows and episodes of NXT. In a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former NXT Women's Champion revealed the backstage reaction she received to cosplaying the former Divas Champion.

"I had the outfit on; backstage, obviously, we were all saying it. And I was like, 'Okay, do I look way too much like Nikki right now? I'm definitely going to get ripped on the internet. But everyone was like, 'Yeah, who cares? You are like, owing to her legacy, right?' I was like, 'Yeah, why not?' So, yeah, and that's what happened. We knew the internet was going to go there."

Aside from Mandy, wrestling personalities like Maryse and Tyler Breeze have also dressed up as Nikki Bella in the past.

Mandy Rose on possibly having a match with Nikki Bella

Although the Bella twins stepped down from the in-ring competition a few years ago, that didn't prevent them from returning to action this year. From the looks of it, the NXT star is interested in welcoming back Nikki inside the ring.

In the same interview, Chris stated that the two women would have a great match, to which the WWE star agreed. Mandy Rose then stated that she has some sort of story with the Hall of Famer after noting their similarities.

“Right? That’s what I said. Then afterwards, I don’t know, I’m just saying. She did say she wants one more match, so I don’t know. I feel like her legacy and also just everything I’ve done, like we have a little bit of similar backgrounds... So it’s like, I feel like there’s some kind of similarity with the both of us because she was always one to be like, she wants to have people respect her more, and she did gain that respect over the years...So I feel like there is a little story there.” [H/T Yahoo Entertainment]

What do you think about a potential match between Mandy Rose and Nikki Bella in the future? Comment down your thoughts below!

