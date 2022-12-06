Which WWE legend did Solo Sikoa pay a tribute to on RAW?

Solo Sikoa became The Enforcer of The Bloodline after he helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Clash 2022. He paid tribute to a late Anoa'i family member, Umaga, on WWE RAW this week.

Solo Sikoa accompanied Sami Zayn and The Usos for Jimmy and Jey’s Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defense against Elias and Matt Riddle on the red brand this week. The youngest Uso destroyed Elias before the match, forcing The Original Bro to pick Kevin Owens as his partner.

The Usos retained their titles after a great back-and-forth contest against KO and Riddle. The Prizefighter went after the brothers, leaving Riddle and Sikoa in the ring. The Street Champion laid out Riddle with a Samoan Spike, followed by a corner hip attack.

Fans who grew up watching WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era might recall a certain Samoan Bulldozer destroying his opponents with spikes and hip attacks. Umaga was a force to be reckoned with during his short but impactful second stint with WWE.

The younger brother of Rikishi and Tonga Kid rejoined WWE after a forgettable stint as one-half of 3-Minute Warning. Umaga feuded with the likes of John Cena, Triple H, Jeff Hardy, and CM Punk after his comeback in 2006. Unfortunately, he passed away from a heart attack on December 4, 2009.

Solo Sikoa destroys Matt Riddle on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns told Sikoa he would answer The Tribal Chief after The Street Champion’s shocker of a debut at Clash at the Castle. The younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso continues to prove to be a valuable asset to The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa took care of business, as always, before and after the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match on the December 5, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Enforcer took out Elias before the match and sent Riddle on a stretcher after the bout.

The former NXT North American Champion brutalized The Original Bro with a Samoan Spike. He then destroyed Riddle’s neck with a corner hip attack. It remains to be seen if Riddle can compete after the brutal attack.

