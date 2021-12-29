5 Times a heel turn saved WWE stars' career

Every WWE star has their own unique character. Some are good guys i.e... babyface, and others are bad guys i.e... heel. Mostly, WWE stars keep shuffling between being 'face and heel. If you want to know the reason, keep on reading.

If a WWE star continuously portrays the same character for a long time without adding anything new to the mix, it deteriorates viewers' attention for them. As you can easily figure out, that's not a good thing.

To overcome this concern and once again grab the attention of fans, a star must bring some changes to their character. Changes like a new attitude, fresh maneuvers, or perhaps debuting a new gimmick altogether.

In this listicle, we're going to talk about a few WWE Stars whose careers could've sunk if they hadn't turned heel and kept portraying their "good guy" gimmick. So, without further ado, let's get started.

#5 WWE Star JBL

JBL stepped foot into WWE in 1995. He was never really pegged to be a main event star. At best, he was seen as a mid-card act. His first few gimmicks in the company didn't help his case either.

However, after joining forces with Farooq and forming a duo called APA, JBL caught the eye of backstage officials. Just as things began to change for good, Bradshaw and Farooq were surprisingly forced to separate and put on Raw and SmackDown respectively.

Soon, JBL was all alone. He struggled to find a decent feud on a very stacked roster. Instead of giving up, he took a chance and changed his character from a babyface into an arrogant Texan millionaire.

Surprisingly, this new gimmick did wonders for JBL and his career. One could even say it saved his career. As soon as his heel character debuted, JBL was pushed to become a main event star and put against stars like Kurt Angle, Booker T, and The Big Show.

He also won the WWE Championship from Eddie Guerrero and held it for 280 days before dropping it to John Cena at WrestleMania 21. For the next few years, JBL remained one of the main guys for WWE and won a few other titles before he hung up his wrestling boots for good and took on the role of a commentator.

