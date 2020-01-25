Which WWE Superstar had the best 2019?

25 Jan 2020

How did Seth Rollins get treated by 2019?

New years are a time for new beginnings, and that's an axiom that holds as much water in the WWE as anywhere else. A new year represents a chance to fling off the fetters of past history and endeavor to make new strides toward lofty goals.

But we would be remiss if we were to discount the influence of past experience upon the new year. It's a new decade, the 2010s are a thing of the past, but the past can continue to haunt you well into the future.

2019 was arguably the most tumultuous year that WWE has experienced in a very long time. The company drew both criticism and praise for having its first-ever all-female main event at Wrestlemania 35. Then there was the monumental deal with Fox network to change the home of Smackdown Live.

And, of course, there was the emergence of a new challenger who has put the WWE on notice that they are coming for the traditional market share.

In the midst of all this chaos, how did the individual WWE Superstars fare? We take an in-depth look at the ten biggest movers and shakers on WWE television and attempt to rate them objectively to find out who was the top Superstar of 2019.

#1 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and his advocate slash mouthpiece Paul Heyman.

Let's start with the Elephant in the room, arguably the most polarizing figure in all of WWE, the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.

Fans are divided upon how valuable Brock Lesnar is to the company. In the eyes of some, he's an attraction that brings plenty of eyes to the product. But others believe that his worth is vastly outstripped by negatives of having part-time talent featured so prominently as part of WWE programming.

Without further ado, here are Brock's scores for 2019.

Win/Loss Record: With only eight matches in WWE, Brock Lesnar managed to win six of them and against stiff competition to boot. Grade: B+

Championships: Lesnar reigned as either the Universal Champion or the WWE Champion for most of the year. Can't get better than that. Grade: A+

Mass Media Appeal: Brock Lesnar is a household name, and there are monks cloistered away in the mountains who know who he is and what he looks like. Grade: A+

Industry Influence: This is a tricky category for Brock. On the one hand, his in-ring style is anything but innovative. On the other, he's created a new niche in the pro wrestling industry for part-time talent. Brock splits the difference in this category: Grade: C

Overall Grade: B+ Brock might be a part-timer and might infuriate a lot of fans, but he had a stellar and dominant 2019.

