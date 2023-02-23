Who was banned from attending Bryan Danielson and Brie Bella's wedding? Reason for backstage heat disclosed

Bryan Danielson and Brie Bella dated for nearly three years before tying the knot in 2014. They met while working closely on a storyline wherein The Bellas were infatuated with Danielson.

Their intimate ceremony aired on an edition of the E! reality show Total Divas, which gave an insight into the lives of WWE's female talents in and outside the ring. While a few arguments and disagreements were allegedly scripted in the show, a few were not.

This included an instance between Brie Bella and Summer Rae, who was featured in the second and third seasons of the series. It is not uncommon for stars to have backstage heat with each other on and off camera. But it seems the tension between the two women had been brewing for quite a while. Bella cited that it began when Rae made 'filthy, vulgar' comments about Bryan Danielson, which did not sit well with her.

When the couple got married in April 2014, many notable names from the industry were in attendance. However, Summer Rae did not make the guest list as she had been 'banned' by the bride. Later, the former Divas Champion stated her regret at being influenced by the show's producers to prevent Rae from being there.

"I remember they kinda pushed me to not invite Summer to my wedding. I had to have a talk with her backstage […] But I felt bad that was a thing, and I'm actually disappointed in my 29, 30-year-old self, however old I was, that I actually went with that."

Brie Bella and Summer Rae patched things up after the incident and consider each other close friends. The former WWE star was released by the company in 2017 and made sporadic appearances since then.

A few months ago, she was spotted backstage on an edition of AEW Dynamite. Thus, igniting speculation of a potential signing with the promotion.

Bryan Danielson and Brie Bella are parents to two children

In 2016, Bryan Danielson announced his retirement from WWE. A couple of months later, Brie Bella followed suit, citing that a semi-retirement was on the cards given their focus on starting a family.

Their daughter Birdie Joe Danielson was born in 2017, and their son Buddy Dessert Danielson in 2020. Brie's sister Nikki Bella also had a baby boy Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, born a day apart from Buddy. This inspired them to commence a venture of baby gear products a year later.

Being involved in the wrestling industry, many stars tend to keep their family and personal lives away from the public eye. However, in some cases, they get involved in promos and feuds.

Most recently, on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF brought up Bryan Danielson's kids amidst a fiery promo between the two ahead of their match at Revolution. An angst Danielson warned the champion to refrain from bringing his children into the feud, but the latter did not have any care in the world.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes