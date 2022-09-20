Who did Bray Wyatt attack on his WWE debut?

Bray Wyatt sported numerous characters during his run in WWE. His debut as a member of The Wyatt Family put the group in the immediate spotlight after they attacked Kane in 2013.

Wyatt made his in-ring debut in 2009 at Florida Championship Wrestling, WWE's previous developmental brand. At the time, he was known as Alex Rotunda but later changed his first name to Duke. In 2010, he joined NXT as Husky Harris but continued wrestling in FCW.

Harris had a taste of the main roster in 2010 when he debuted as a member of The Nexus and attacked John Cena. However, his run didn't last long after he returned to Florida's developmental brand the following year.

After WWE rebranded FCW to NXT in 2012, Husky Harris was also repackaged to Bray Wyatt. This time around, he wasn't alone after aligning with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan to form The Wyatt Family.

In 2013, the group finally made their dominant main-roster debut by attacking Kane on an episode of RAW. The group initially disbanded a year later after feuding with the likes of John Cena, The Shield, and more.

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE in July 2021 and hasn't made any wrestling appearances since.

Is WWE teasing a Bray Wyatt return?

The Fiend has not been seen at any wrestling event ever since his release a year ago. But from the looks of it, his return may occur very soon.

Fans have recently talked about 'white Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane' as it has been played consistently during events. In a past RAW episode, a QR code was spotted, which led to a White Rabbit video. The tease continued in a SmackDown taping and at an empty arena before a house show in Oakland.

Due to recent references, fans are convinced that these are all hints of The Fiend's return to the company. Still, fans will have to wait and see for the next episode of SmackDown.

Do you think Bray Wyatt is about to make his return? Sound off in the comments below!

