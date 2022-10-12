Who is Bray Wyatt's father and how long was he a WWE Superstar?

Bray Wyatt is one of the many wrestlers whose real-life family members were part of WWE. Although many knew about his brother Bo Dallas due to their past interactions as rivals, the same can't be said for his father, who was a superstar for eight years.

Born Lawrence Michael Rotunda, he appeared in the likes of WWF, WCW, and even spent some time in Japan. After he retired from wrestling on a regular basis in 2003, he still made some minor appearances for WWE and had a backstage role.

Mike Rotunda started his career in WWE as a member of The U.S. Express alongside his brother-in-law, Barry Windham. After debuting in 1984, they won the World Tag Team Championship and held it twice. Rotunda eventually became a singles competitor but left the company in 1986.

Still, Rotunda returned to the promotion in 1991 as Irwin R. Schyster, abbreviated to I.R.S. His second run in the promotion proved to be much better, he even made it to the finals of the 1991 King of the Ring tournament but was defeated by Bret Hart.

The following year, he partnered with Ted DiBiase Sr. to form Money Inc.The duo won the WWF Tag Team Championship thrice and feuded with the likes of The Legion of Doom and The Steiner Brothers. After Ted's retirement in 1993, Rotunda continued as a singles competitor.

I.R.S. continued his solo run in the company and even clashed with Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels for the Intercontinental Championship, but he was never successful. He left WWE in 1995 and spent some time in WCW as V.K. Wallstreet.

Despite retiring as a wrestler in 2003, he was rehired by WWE three years later. Then working in a backstage role, he has also made some guest appearances throughout the years. In 2020, he was officially released by the promotion. Still, he made an appearance the following year on RAW's Legends Night.

Mike Rotunda spoke about Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt's time in WWE

Bray Wyatt recently made an epic return at Extreme Rules after a year of absence. However, one of the people who was also released in the past was his brother. Recent reports have since suggested that Taylor (Bo Dallas) might also return soon.

The real-life brothers were then talked about by their father. The WWE legend expressed his pride in his sons and talked about their different character in wrestling.

“They were both successful. Vince I don’t think gave my younger son Taylor a chance, because Taylor’s a hell of a worker. He really is. You can’t teach that timing and stuff, and Windham (Bray Wyatt) had a great gimmick. He got over because he could talk. It was a unique situation, so I’m proud of them both.”

