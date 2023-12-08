Who was Brock Lesnar engaged to before meeting Sable? Detailing the WWE star's previous relationship

Brock Lesnar and Sable have been married since 2006. They met during Lesnar’s first WWE run in the early ‘2000s. That said, both had relationships before meeting in the wrestling promotion.

For those unaware, Brock Lesnar was engaged to Nicole McClain before he met Sable. Lesnar has twins with his former fiancé: daughter Mya Lynn and son Luke. The twins were born in 2002 when the Beast made his first impression on the main roster.

Mya Lynn Lesnar recently broke the women's shot put record at Colorado State University. The track and field prodigy has since received widespread attention on social media for her athletic prowess and, more so, for her close resemblance to her father.

Lesnar has stated that he doesn’t like to bring up his family in public discussion because he wants to keep a low profile. The Beast lives the “old school way” on the swathes of land he’s purchased over the years.

"I just don't put myself out there to the fans and pr*stit*te my private life to everybody. In today's day and age, with the internet and cameras and cell phones, I just like being old school and living in the woods and living my life. I came from nothing, and at any moment, you can go back to having nothing," Lesnar said.

When is Brock Lesnar’s next WWE appearance?

Brock Lesnar last appeared on WWE television at SummerSlam 2023. The Beast lost to Cody Rhodes in their grudge match. He then endorsed the American Nightmare in an unscripted moment.

According to reports, the 46-year-old superstar is expected to make his televised return in the lead-up to Royal Rumble 2024. Lesnar was one of the 30 participants in the 2023 Rumble match but was eliminated by Bobby Lashley.

