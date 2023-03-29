Who was the first WWE star to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?

Roman Reigns is not new to performing at WrestleMania. Since his main roster debut in 2012, he has performed in nine such events and headlined six of those. However, his first time as the closing act of The Showcase of the Immortals didn't go as planned.

The first person to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania was Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The match was initially just Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Towards the end of the contest, when both main eventers were already bruised, The Visionary rushed in with his Money in the Bank briefcase in hand. He quickly cashed in and turned it into a triple-threat match. Lesnar managed to set him up for an F5, but Reigns interfered and speared The Beast. As The Big Dog was recovering, Seth Rollins delivered a Curbstomp to become the new champion.

WrestleMania 31 not only marked Reigns' loss due to The Heist of the Century but also The Tribal Chief's first main event at The Show of Shows.

He had already performed twice at the high-profile show before his match against Lesnar as a member of The Shield in 2013 and 2014. Both bouts were won by The Hounds of Justice.

Roman Reigns is currently preparing for his 7th WrestleMania main event match in a few days

The Tribal Chief is arguably far superior to the 2015 version of Reigns. He is heading into this year's 'Mania as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, having held the Universal Championship for more than 900 days.

Reigns is set for an exciting match against Cody Rhodes on night two of WrestleMania 39. Both stars have already confronted each other in the past but have only exchanged insults. Still, the words the two stars used sure hit deep and personal, especially to Dusty Rhodes' son.

Despite The Head of the Table being the biggest star in the Stamford-based promotion, it was reported by WrestleVotes that Roman Reigns might take a break after 'Mania.

"I can imagine there's probably a significant break, at least a month or even longer, until there's a major show that requires Roman Reigns. You may not see him until SummerSlam though. He'll be away for a little bit. WWE wanted to make Roman Reigns a major deal, and they did. Now every time you put on a major show, you need your major star."

It remains to be seen if Reigns can continue his run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion or if a new titleholder will be crowned at the upcoming Show of Shows.

Poll : 0 votes