Who is the latest member of Roman Reigns' family to join the wrestling business?

The Anoa'i family is one of the most prominent wrestling families, and some of the stars who are part of the clan are Roman Reigns, The Usos, The Rock, and Rikishi, among others. From the looks of it, another person from the legendary lineage has recently joined the business.

One of the latest Anoa'i wrestling debuts that occurred in recent times was one by Ava Raine (aka Simone Johnson), the daughter of Dwayne Johnson. At the moment, she is a member of NXT's Schism stable. However, another Samoan has stepped inside the squared circle outside of WWE.

In a recent tweet by Reality of Wrestling, it was announced Roman Reigns' family member, Zilla Fatu, has started his wrestling training. He is the youngest son of the late wrestler Umaga, and interestingly enough, his father also briefly appeared in the upstart company.

"Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu. His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey."

Reality of Wrestling @TheOfficialROW Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu.



His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey. Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu. His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey. https://t.co/uBmPqpznqF

At the moment, not much is known about the 22-year-old wrestler. However, he has been pretty open about his experiences in jail, which he shared on YouTube. Fatu was charged with aggravated robbery when he was 15 and spent six years in a Texas prison before his release in 2022.

While it looks like the newest Anoa'i wrestler has had a troubled past, he is keen to turn his future around, especially under the guidance of Reality of Wrestling. Roxanne Perez, a former trainee from ROW, has now become one of the top stars in NXT.

Another family member of Roman Reigns' welcomes Zilla Fatu to the wrestling business

Many members of the Anoa'i family are currently a part of WWE, but some perform outside the company. One such star is Jacob Fatu, best known for his time at MLW.

Jacob Fatu, son of Sam Fatu (aka The Tonga Kid/Tama) and cousin of Roman Reigns, quickly shared his support for Zilla upon his arrival in ROW.

"‼️BLOODLINE JUST KEEPS GETTING STRONGER WELCOME MY UNCLE RIP #UMAGA YOUNGEST SON #ZILLAFATU"

Other wrestling veterans who congratulated Zilla are WWE veterans Shelton Benjamin and Bully Ray. Since the 22-year-old has just started his career in wrestling, it could be a while before fans possibly see him share the ring with his Bloodline cousins.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes