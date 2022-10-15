Who is Roxanne Perez and which WWE legend was she trained by?

NXT star Roxanne Perez is one of the rising stars in WWE right now. Prior to her signing with the promotion, she had some experience in the world of professional wrestling. This was mainly because her trainer is a former world champion and a Hall of Famer.

Roxanne Perez started training when she was only 13. Three years later, she furthered her training under the management and guidance of Booker T. In 2018, she made her debut at the legend's wrestling promotion Reality of Wrestling as Rok-C. She went on to become the ROW Diamonds Division Champion.

After signing with Ring of Honor in 2021, she went to WWE the following year. In March this year, it was confirmed that she signed with the promotion's developmental brand NXT and made her WWE debut on an April episode of NXT Level Up.

Roxanne has been involved in some exciting storylines ever since. She participated in the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament, where she defeated Tiffany Stratton in the finals. The win guaranteed her a contract for any championship of her choosing.

At The Great American Bash, Perez and Cora Jade defeated Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction to become the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Just a week after their win, Perez was attacked by Jade during her NXT Women's Championship match against Mandy Rose.

Since then, the tag team titles have been relinquished, with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance as the current champions. The former friends are now set to face each other again at Halloween Havoc.

Roxanne recently made her main roster debut on SmackDown by teaming up with Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez against Damage CTRL. Unfortunately, for the NXT Superstar, their team wasn't successful in capturing the victory.

Booker T compares Roxanne Perez to a WWE Hall of Famer

The NXT commentator and Hall of Famer heaped praise on his former student ever since her WWE debut and even compared her to the iconic Lita.

Booker T expressed that the 20-year-old has the potential to become a big star and claimed she could be Lita 20 years from now.

"I talked to the WWE about her [Roxanne] when she first signed and I said, 'This is one that we really got to protect, it's one that we really got to make sure we do the right things with,' because she is Lita 20 years from now going into the Hall of Fame. She is the one. She is special and I just think with the right hands on her, with me in her ear just trying to make sure she does the right things, and for her to be such a student of the game I see nothing but big things for Roxanne Perez. She's a diamond, man, she really is,"

Roxanne Perez may be young, but she has already made a name for herself in the developmental brand and showcased what she can offer. It remains to be seen how she will fare at Halloween Havoc against former friend Cora Jade.

What did you make of Roxanne's main roster debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes