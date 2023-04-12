Who could be Roman Reigns' next opponent in WWE? Possible date of the match

Roman Reigns recently crossed 950+ days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He seems unstoppable. Having dealt with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn individually, Reigns shattered Cody Rhodes' dreams at WrestleMania.

Reigns isn't a part of any active storylines on the Road to Backlash. The Usos are involved with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, while Cody Rhodes has issued a challenge to The Beast. Thus, Roman is expected to miss the next premium live event. His next opponent and the date of the match are still up in the air, but some solid conclusions can be made based on the recent flagship shows.

On May 27, Roman Reigns will reach 1000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, which also happens to be The King and Queen of the Ring PLE. There is a good chance that the company will try to capitalize on the hype around his title reign and whether he will go beyond the historic mark by defeating yet another rival. The Head of The Table is advertised for SummerSlam 2023 but his next match could be in late May.

When it comes to possible opponents, Matt Riddle is at the top of the list. Since Randy Orton's injury, The Original Bro has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns. He lost the opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed Title after losing to Reigns last year but could force the champion to acknowledge him as a legit threat to The Bloodline in the coming weeks. The storyline is already in the works.

In both SmackDown and on RAW, Riddle has been a game-changer for Owens and Zayn in their rivalry with The Usos. WWE often selects a superstar to switch brands to signal an impending major push. Matt Riddle's mission of aggravating The Bloodline may result in Roman Reigns agreeing to deal with him personally.

Cody Rhodes could also resume his feud with Roman Reigns after WWE decides to end his rivalry with Brock Lesnar. The American Nightmare may have suffered a disappointing loss at WrestleMania 39 but the outcome of his next world title fight is most likely to be in his favor.

Roman Reigns is yet to defeat a top crowd favorite in his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run

Randy Orton has fought The Tribal Chief multiple times in the past yet never challenged him for the gold. They were set for a program at SummerSlam last year but Orton’s injury reportedly led to Brock Lesnar acting as a replacement. The Viper was taken off television by a brutal assault by The Bloodline which gives him enough reason to join Matt Riddles’ mission.

Randy Orton’s WWE return has been heavily debated, but there is no solid timeline. According to the latest sightings and reports, he is in good health after undergoing surgery. The lead-up to King and Queen of the Ring will be the perfect opportunity to introduce Orton as Roman Reigns’ opponent as it will give the latter a new challenge on the same day he makes history.

