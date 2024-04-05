Who was The Final Boss before The Rock? The Hollywood megastar opens up

The Rock has been operating on a whole different level since returning to WWE earlier this year. The People's Champion has been calling himself "The Final Boss" in his current run in the Stamford-based promotion to establish dominance in his ongoing storyline.

However, The Great One took to social media and revealed who the actual Final Boss was before him. He posted a commemorative video on Instagram and called his late grandmother, Lia Maivia, "The Real Final Boss." The Hollywood star will induct her into the 2024 Class of Hall of Fame to celebrate her contributions to pro wrestling.

The People's Champ revealed that his grandmother was a pioneer in pro wrestling and took over her husband's wrestling promotion in Huwaii with a chip on her shoulder. Lia Maivia made a promise to The Rock's grandfather on his deathbed that she would carry the company forward and take it to new heights in the pro wrestling industry.

Therefore, The Great One believed that his grandmother was worthy of being called The Real Final Boss, as her contributions to the Anoa'i family in the world of pro wrestling were immense.

The Rock has a busy WrestleMania 40 weekend

Dwayne Johnson has been completely involved in WWE since the beginning of this year. He is a part of one of the most iconic storylines currently going on in World Wrestling Entertainment and has been making regular appearances.

The Rock has a busy WrestleMania 40 weekend, as he will be involved in multiple events and activities. Rock graced 'WWE World' with his presence on April 5th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where he met many members of the WWE Universe and was involved in various activities.

Moreover, The Great One will be present at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony tonight, right after SmackDown. He will induct his late grandmother, Lia Maivia, into the 2024 Class of Hall of Fame and commemorate her legacy and contributions to the industry

The Final Boss will make his in-ring return this Saturday as he teams up with Roman Reigns for a blockbuster tag team match against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

There is also a good possibility that Rock will show up on Night 2 of The Showcase of the Immortals during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

