Who is Vickie Guerrero's husband? Details on her daughter's latest comments against him

Vickie Guerrero and the late Eddie Guerrero's youngest daughter Sherilyn Guerrero recently took to TikTok, accusing her stepfather Kris Benson of sexual misconduct. The incident happened in 2020 while the family was on a cruise. Additionally, the young Guerrero claimed her mother was aware of the matter but sided with her husband.

Vickie Guerrero first appeared on WWE television in 2005 alongside Eddie Guerrero during his feud with Rey Mysterio. Their daughters, Shaul Marie Guerrero and Sherilyn Guerrero, also made an appearance during the rivalry. While Vickie did not have a career in the wrestling industry back then, she was associated with WWE as a full-time employee following his untimely passing.

In 2015, the former SmackDown General Manager shared the news of her engagement to Kris Benson and was married later that year. He is the owner of Kriskraft Aerial Recon, which provides filming and photography services mostly to the real estate sector.

In the aftermath of Sherilyn Guerrero's statement, Chavo Guerrero Jr. tweeted in support of his cousin. Vickie Guerrero has not yet commented on the matter. A few days ago, the AEW personality announced that she was about to embark on a cruise, thus adding to the speculation that it might be a while before an official statement will be in order.

Is Vickie Guerrero's AEW contract set to expire?

Vickie Guerrero officially departed WWE in 2014, post which she continued to make sporadic appearances in multiple capacities. During her tenure with the company, she was in various storylines alongside superstars such as Edge and Dolph Ziggler. She also competed in the ring on a few occasions and even defeated Santina Marella (Santino Marella) to take the title of 'Miss WrestleMania.'

Nearly six years later, she signed with All Elite Wrestling. Throughout the majority of her WWE run, the 54-year-old portrayed a heel manager and garnered mixed reactions from fans for her 'Excuse me' catchphrase. With AEW she managed Nyla Rose before taking on Andrade El Idolo under her managerial wing upon his debut in 2021.

In February this year, Guerrero announced that her contract with the promotion was set to expire in July, and there was no talk of an extension.

GetTheTables @GetTheTables_



Loved that they have Andrade with Vickie Guerrero.



#AEW



What a shocking moment having Andrade debuting on #AEW Dynamite tonight.Loved that they have Andrade with Vickie Guerrero. What a shocking moment having Andrade debuting on #AEWDynamite tonight. Loved that they have Andrade with Vickie Guerrero. #AEW https://t.co/Mmt7r5NWI2

She keeps a keen eye on everything happening in WWE and commented on Rey Mysterio's feud with his son Dominik. She also highlighted an interest in being involved in the rivalry if the opportunity arose.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes