5 female AEW stars who are married to non-wrestlers

A few female AEW stars are currently married to people who have never competed inside the squared circle.

Many couples currently work together in AEW. While a few are married, like Cody and Brandi Rhodes, others are dating, like Adam Cole and AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker.

However, some AEW stars have fallen in love with people outside the industry. Sting, for example, is married to Sabine Glenn, a former personal trainer and current Executive Assistant at Dorado Exploration. Impact World Champion Christian Cage is also married to an ex-model.

Likewise, a few female AEW stars are now married to non-wrestlers. Their husbands work in different fields, including car sales and video game development.

Here are five female AEW stars who are married to non-wrestlers.

#5. AEW star Vickie Guerrero - Kris Benson

Vickie Guerrero has been married twice in her life. Her first husband was the late Eddie Guerrero. They tied the knot in 1990 and remained together until he tragically passed away in 2005.

Vickie Guerrero kicked off her wrestling career alongside Eddie in 2005, playing a part in the storyline between her husband and Rey Mysterio in WWE. Following her husband's death, Vickie played several on-screen roles in WWE, including becoming SmackDown and RAW General Manager.

In 2019, Vickie joined AEW to become Nyla Rose's manager. Four years earlier, the 53-year-old tied the knot for a second time. Vickie's second husband, Kris Benson, is not a wrestler and has never worked in the wrestling industry.

Benson owns an aerial imagery company called Kriskraft Aerial Recon. The company specializes in drone photography and filming and provides services to several markets, like real estate and construction.

Despite his wife's fame, Benson keeps a low profile. He is not active on social media as his last Instagram post dates back to 2019. Nonetheless, Vickie recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary by posting a few photos of herself and her husband and sending him a loving message.

