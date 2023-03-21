Who will main event WrestleMania 39? Match card announced but question still remains

The WrestleMania 39 match card is slowly shaping up and more bouts are being added as the April premium live event grows near. The second night of the event already has its headliner, but it looks like only subtle hints have been dropped for now on the first night.

During Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' recent RAW segment, it was confirmed that they are going to be the main event of night 2 of WrestleMania 39. The main event for the first is still not confirmed, but it looks like a major hint has already been dropped.

This year's Show of Shows would be held in Hollywood, resulting in their commercials being inspired by iconic movies and TV series. Some of the stars present were Rhea Ripley and the voice of John Cena, using inspiration from Stranger Things.

During the video package, Cena taunted the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner so that she could use her powers. He then asked Ripley if she felt the pressure for main eventing WrestleMania 39. The challenger then managed to crush the can with Charlotte Flair's name on it by simply thinking about it.

"How does the word 'pressure' make you feel, Rhea? Surprised to hear me? Yeah, well, you shouldn't be surprised that you can't see me. But I can see you, feeling that pressure, huh? Of being the main event at WrestleMania? Is it triggering you right now, Rhea? You want some, then come get some. "

At the moment, only Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins has a definite WrestleMania 39 match, which would be on the first night. 12 matches have been confirmed so far, check out the list here.

Which bouts could be added to the WrestleMania 39 match card?

One of the rumored bouts for April is Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. It has since been confirmed on RAW, but there are still quite a few matches that might make the cut.

Dominik Mysterio has been insulting his father Rey Mysterio for weeks now, whether that may be on RAW or SmackDown. The Judgment Day member even challenged Rey on 'Mania, but the latter kept turning it down. Still, there's a high possibility that a match between the father and son would make it to the WrestleMania 39 match card.

A bout between Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley has also been teased, but it looks like The Eater of Worlds is out of the event. It remains to be seen if it would make it to the WrestleMania 39 match card or if Lashley would have to find another opponent.

It would be interesting to see what other matches and superstars would be present for this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

