Who will be the number 1 pick on Night Two of the WWE Draft 2023? 3 best options

WWE Draft 2023 will conclude with the first Monday Night RAW of May. Emanating from Fort Worth, Texas, the red show will most likely have the ball in its court to pick the first superstar in Night Two of the Draft. Fans have been speculating about the same, but three top stars stand out from the rest of the roster to be the #1 pick.

Following last week's SmackDown, the RAW roster now consists of Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci). Meanwhile, Indi Hartwell and Zoey Stark have received their main roster call-ups. Other stars such as Matt Riddle, Becky Lynch, The Miz, and Dexter Lumis have retained their positions on the red brand.

On this list, we will predict RAW's number 1 pick for the WWE Draft 2023. Here are three megastars who are worthy of the spot.

#3 Brock Lesnar could add depth to the heel division of RAW

Brock Lesnar has been a highlight of the RAW men's division since his return to WWE in 2012. The ten-time world champion, who ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak, is one of the most decorated wrestlers of the modern era. Hence, he is worthy of being the number one pick in Night Two of the WWE Draft 2023.

RAW also needs a solid heel in their main event scene. Given that Lesnar fits the mold, he can continue his program with Cody Rhodes on the red brand for the next few months. Many believe he will win at Backlash, probably by playing dirty. This could motivate Rhodes to try harder and eventually overcome The Beast's challenge, making the former a bigger fan favorite.

During his early main roster run, Lesnar had a solid stint on SmackDown as he won the WWE Championship and feuded with top names like The Undertaker. With the blue brand having a legend like Edge on its roster, Lesnar could be the perfect #1 pick for RAW on May 1, 2023.

#2 Rhea Ripley is naturally a favorite to be the number 1 pick in WWE Draft 2023

SmackDown choosing Bianca Belair raised many eyebrows. Not only does she possess RAW's top women's title, but she is also on the verge of becoming the longest-reigning women's champion of the modern era.

This move could be because Triple H wants The Judgment Day to rule RAW and not get mixed up with The Bloodline on SmackDown. Rhea Ripley retaining her spot on RAW could allow for some fresh title feuds, as Belair has already defeated numerous top names during her championship reign.

A women's title swap seems to be the most likely scenario after the WWE Draft 2023. It should be noted that Rhea and Bianca teased a match following WrestleMania, making the potential title swap another subtle hint of a future showdown between the two champions.

#1 Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could have multiple rivalries in the RAW tag team division

At this juncture, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's team seems to be the most promising number 1 pick on Night Two of the WWE Draft 2023. Not only do they hold the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, but they are also veterans of the roster. The tandem headlined WrestleMania not long ago and could continue to pursue such feats under the red brand's banner.

Owens and Zayn being drafted to RAW may also lead to an exciting set of events. Jimmy and Jey could have to abandon Roman Reigns to keep chasing the tag team titles. They won't even have Paul Heyman relaying the orders of The Tribal Chief or Solo Sikoa backing them, as all three now belong to SmackDown.

Brand jumps are going to be rare following the draft. If The Usos stick with the rest of The Bloodline on the blue brand, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could feud with Imperium or The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) on RAW.

Who would be the #1 pick on Night Two of the WWE Draft 2023? Send your choices in the comments section below.

