5 Superstars who must move to RAW on Night Two of the WWE Draft 2023

The May 1 episode of RAW will conclude WWE Draft 2023, with superstars such as Brock Lesnar, Rhea Ripley, and The Usos yet to be drafted. The show could feature a bunch of talent bolstering the red brand, given the star power they just lost.

The first night of the WWE Draft 2023 saw prolific competitors such as RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Edge, and Bobby Lashley getting rebranded to SmackDown. A returning AJ Styles and The O.C. also moved to the blue brand. Meanwhile, the RAW division got the Imperium stable, Drew McIntyre, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

After the events of night one of the WWE Draft 2023, here is a list of five superstars who could move to RAW on May 1.

#5.Karrion Kross

sam ✿ @wildflowersamm i wish karrion kross could get over with the crowd. i definitely think this man has what it takes but something isn’t clicking i wish karrion kross could get over with the crowd. i definitely think this man has what it takes but something isn’t clicking 😕 https://t.co/0Sx9Roi5WE

It seems to have been ages since Karrion Kross was teased to be in contention for a world title. The former NXT Champion was heralded as the next big thing last year, but his run didn't impress fans. After his feud against Drew McIntyre culminated, Kross has seemingly been lost on SmackDown.

The star's latest feud against Shinsuke Nakamura seems to have stemmed based on tarot cards and has also failed to impress fans. His SmackDown tenure may not have lived up to expectations, and a new run on the red brand may be able to make things right.

Karrion could clash with major stars such as Seth Rollins or Cody Rhodes or continue his rivalry against Shinsuke Nakamura, who was also drafted to RAW during the WWE Draft 2023.

The tarot-dealing gimmick seems to fit Karrion Kross' natural persona. All the company has to do is book him better after the WWE Draft 2023.

#4. and #3. Jey and Jimmy Uso (The Usos)

The Bloodline implosion angle developed significantly on tonight's SmackDown. Jimmy and Jey Uso were determined to reclaim the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on SmackDown to get into the good books of The Tribal Chief. What happened next was a huge letdown as the brothers lost their bid to regain their lost crown.

The addition of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman to SmackDown as a separate unit clearly shows how the rift in The Bloodline is gradually deepening. Given that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be on RAW after WWE Draft 2023, The Usos are likely to keep chasing the tag titles.

The Bloodline story has finally picked up the pace. It remains to be seen how patient The Head of the Table will be regarding The Usos.

#2. Rhea Ripley should switch brands in the WWE Draft 2023

Bianca Belair moved to the SmackDown division and left the red brand devoid of a women's champion. Therefore, the first pick on the RAW edition of the WWE Draft 2023 might be Rhea Ripley. Chances of a title swap have gained prominence after the night one Draft event.

The Judgment Day is reported to remain on RAW, so keeping Ripley on the blue brand could be counterproductive. Her storyline with Dominik Mysterio, followed by her occasional bashing of male wrestlers, has been one of the hottest acts during the stable's year-long run.

Fans have demanded that both Belair and Ripley be added to SmackDown, which would result in a title unification match, but that seems unlikely. WWE must keep their options open and not bet everything on one champion. The women's division is quite competitive, with a bunch of talent failing to make it to the big leagues.

#1. LA Knight

Given the WWE Universe's backing of LA Knight, he seems to be on the cusp of a significant achievement in his main roster career. He returned to winning ways against Butch on the latest episode of SmackDown. However, the blue brand, which is dominated by The Bloodline, will not provide him with many opportunities.

The former MMM manager has stirred much trouble on SmackDown. He could have a fresh run as a babyface on RAW and even face Gunther with some momentum behind him. The beloved heel is also touted to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in July this year, and fans remain hopeful of it happening.

Recent reports suggest that LA Knight will transition to RAW during the WWE Draft 2023. The self-proclaimed fastest-rising superstar considers the questions surrounding the Draft to be petty, though.

Poll : 0 votes