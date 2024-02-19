Who wrote and produced The Rock's first heel WWE promo in 20+ years? Exploring who's in charge

The Rock delivered a memorable promo last week on WWE SmackDown, signifying his heel turn after over two decades. Although many disliked how he initially inserted himself in Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's storyline, many liked the current turn of events. However, a lot of people should be credited for the positive feedback from fans.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was initially teased for WrestleMania 40 weeks ago, but fans quickly and strongly expressed their disdain about the idea and wanted to see Cody Rhodes finish his story.

It was later finalized that Cody vs. Roman would be the main event of this year's Show of Shows, but that may have also possibly led to other changes. One is Dwayne Johnson turning heel after more than 20 years. One of the shows that witnessed the new color of The Great One was last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, wherein he insulted fans and Rhodes while aligning with The Bloodline.

SeScoops reported that wrestling legend Michael Hayes produced The Bloodline segment last week on SmackDown involving The Rock. Initial reports suggested that Dwayne and Roman did not have a script for the segment, but that wasn't the case. Both stars had a major influence on the script, but it was ultimately discussed by Triple H, Roman, Rock, Paul Heyman, and Brian Gewirtz.

Hayes has been known to produce several segments of Bloodline throughout the years. On the other hand, it has been previously reported that Brian Gewirtz will be heavily involved in Johnson's creative process.

What did The Rock say following his controversial WWE SmackDown segment with The Bloodline?

Dwayne Johnson with The Bloodline on SmackDown last week

While many may not be initially a fan of Dwayne's inclusion in The Bloodline and Cody's storyline, that all changed after his recent heel turn and his comments. Even on social media, The People's Champ has embraced his new role.

After The Rock's electrifying segment on the blue brand last week, he acknowledged the sold-out crowd and said they booed him for speaking the truth. He then demanded for them to shut their mouth and enjoy the show.

"Breaking attendance records. Cookin’ cities. You boo because it’s the truth. Shut your mouth and enjoy the ride, the Rock’s gonna take your candy as**s on. #Smackdown #ThePeoplesShow #PeoplesChamp @wwe."

What other details were supposedly in place for The Rock and The Bloodline's segment on SmackDown?

As per sources, The Bloodline's segment last week was supposed to run longer, with Paul Heyman putting over Dwayne before coming out. However, the segment had to be cut short, and a shorter version was displayed instead.

It would be interesting to see how the story of The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes will progress on the Road to WrestleMania 40.