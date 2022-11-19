Who is WWE Superstar Sheamus' wife and what does she do?

On October 28, 2022, many WWE Superstars attended the wedding of Sheamus and his longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla. Many fans may be aware of Isabella despite not being a wrestler herself due to her activities on social media, where she would give fans a glimpse of her and the SmackDown star's life.

The couple started dating in late 2017 and got engaged in July 2021 after Sheamus proposed at the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland. Last month, the two officially became husband and wife after four years and had their ceremony in New York. The ceremony was attended by numerous wrestling names like Miro, Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) and Drew McIntyre, who served as the Best Man.

Isabella Revilla-Farrelly may not be a WWE Superstar, but she is pretty successful herself in a different field. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she is a doctor while her twin sister is an attorney. However, other sources also reported that she is a loan processor.

Isabella is also a Filipino-American and made sure her culture was on full show for her wedding. Her wedding dress featured the traditional sleeves of a Filipiniana, and the food they served involved some delicacies from the Philippines. She also shared that her vows included Tagalog and Irish.

Interestingly, Revilla was also a wrestling fan even before she met Sheamus. In the past, she has attended a John Cena autograph signing and is a fan of Finn Balor, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), and of course, her husband.

Top WWE Superstar shares insights about Sheamus' wedding

The Celtic Warrior has been around the industry for decades, which is why it's no surprise that he made a lot of friends along the way. Still, one that he had a longer and closer bond with was Drew McIntyre, who was the Best Man at his wedding.

After the ceremony, Drew had nothing but good things to say about the couple and shared that he had a great time over the weekend. McIntyre also spoke about an interesting aspect of his speech.

"I was expecting him to freak out a little more but he kept it together and this is the one, she's a great girl. It was a really great weekend, it was three days and his and her whole family was there... It was a really cool weekend and the best part of all was of course, not the part where they got married but the part where I gave the best man speech and roasted his a**e."

Sheamus might be a little rough and quite an intimidating character in WWE, but it turns out he has the opposite persona behind the cameras.

