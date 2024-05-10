Why does Adam Copeland (fka Edge) not wear his WWE Hall of Fame ring?

Being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is one of the biggest accomplishments any wrestling legend could achieve, something that Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) has done. However, he has one simple reason why he doesn't always wear its reminder.

In 2011, Edge shockingly announced his retirement from the sport after a neck injury, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year by his friend Christian. He made his shocking return in 2020 and continues to wrestle to this day, though no longer in the Stamford-based promotion after joining AEW in 2023 as Adam Copeland. However, the reason he doesn't wear the prestigious ring is simply due to preference.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Adam Copeland was asked why he doesn't wear the WWE Hall of Fame ring. The former Edge stated that he was not a jewelry guy, though opting to keep his wedding ring. He added that Beth Phoenix, his wife and former superstar, keeps track of it for him.

Despite not wearing the ring, the former Edge stated that it was awesome that the Stamford-based promotion thought of him in that regard, and it was "pretty cool to say."

Why did Adam Copeland (fka Edge) leave WWE for AEW?

Many were surprised after learning that the WWE Hall of Famer jumps shipped to become All Elite. While some might think this transfer was out of negativity, that wasn't the case.

In the same appearance with Chris Van Vliet, Adam explained that he had already done everything he needed to do in WWE and faced 95% of the people he wanted to do so. He explained that it felt like he and the company were going in different directions, and he wanted to be more involved with the product and featured weekly.

"It felt like I'd done everything that I was going to do with WWE. I’d worked the people I'd wanted to work, 95% anyway. And it really just felt like they were in a direction and I was in a direction and they were kind of going separate ways. I wanted to be with this limited window that I have, I wanted to be involved. I wanted to be there kind of on a weekly basis in order to tell proper stories, and it's tough to do that popping in and out every three months or so. And I also get the idea of, well, that keeps it special and I understand that."

It would be interesting to see what else is next for Adam Copeland in his AEW run.

